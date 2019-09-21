Trump Said This Wall Can’t Be Climbed. Professional Climbers Say He’s Full of Sh*t

Years after it was first promised and at a cost of more than $10 million per linear mile, President Donald Trump is confident that his newest stretch of a strengthened barrier along the U.S. southern border is “virtually impenetrable.”

How confident? Enough to have its scalability tested by the world’s greatest rock climbers, he told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have, I guess you could say, world-class mountain climbers. We got climbers,” Trump said beside a newly finished section of the barrier in Otay Mesa, California, which tops heights of 30 feet. “We had 20 mountain climbers. That’s all they do—they love to climb mountains. They can have it. Me, I don’t want to climb mountains. But they’re very good, and some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb.”

The climber test, Trump boasted, is proof that “this wall can’t be climbed.”

The problem? The country’s top climbers have no idea what the hell Trump is talking about.

“I have never heard of any climbers ever being recruited to try and climb a border wall,” said Jesse Grupper, who won the gold medal in the men’s sport lead category of this year’s USA Climbing Sport & Speed Open National Championships.

“I absolutely have not heard of anyone testing sections of border wall,” said Kyra Condie, who currently ranks second among the nation’s women boulderers and is considered a serious contender for the U.S. team when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo next year. “It would even be hard to find any of us willing to do anything to help Trump and his efforts in any way.”

“Definitely no well-recognized U.S. climbers have taken part in something like that,” said Ross Fulkerson, a seven-time member of the U.S. national team who is currently ranked third in the country. “I haven’t heard of any climbers ever helping out with testing.”

Speaking to the nation’s top-ranked climbing athletes, past climbing and bouldering champions, and sports associations, The Daily Beast sought clues to the identity of any climber who might have participated in such a test. Not a single person in the tight-knit community of world-class climbers had heard a single word about any border wall experiment.

“We live in strange times,” said Marc Norman, CEO of USA Climbing, the sport’s national governing body. “I am not aware of any of our athletes being contracted to do such work. Ironically, I have heard rumors of climbers being contracted by zoos to test animal enclosures, but that is about all.”

Spokespeople and executives at the country’s oldest and largest climbing and mountaineering groups, including the American Alpine Club, Mazamas, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Alpine Institute, were similarly at a loss.

“Walls continue to activate the basic human sense for adventure and freedom to explore,” said Phil Powers, CEO of the American Alpine Club, who was in the nation’s capital this week with 60 of the sport’s top athletes to advocate for action on climate change. “I am not aware of any climbers who have been hired to test walls. I would think if any of our very best had done so, we would know.”

Many in the climbing community expressed skepticism that athletes who practice a sport defined by conquering seemingly insurmountable obstacles would participate in the construction of a barrier intended to keep people out of the country—particularly the sport’s most promising athletes, almost all of whom are in their teens or early twenties.

“I have absolutely never heard of such a test as Trump seems to be talking about,” said Arlin Weinberger with the Alpine Club. “I also think it might be difficult to find mountain-climbing types willing to test the detestable border wall.”

Grupper, the nation’s reigning male sport-climbing champion, told The Daily Beast that the ethos of the sport is “too focused on inclusion for a climber to agree to such a request,” even from a sitting president.

Still, some admitted a willingness to try climbing the wall, if only out of curiosity.

“I would like to see how it looks and try myself—why not?” offered Alexey Rubtsov, a former world champion boulderer who won the bronze medal at U.S. nationals in 2017.

“I suspect that this would be an interesting experiment,” said Kai Lightner, who was considered a top contender for the U.S. Olympic team before he took a hiatus from competitive climbing to focus on his college work.

