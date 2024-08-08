Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

KATHERINE FAULDERS and JOHN SANTUCCI
·1 min read

Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

Harris also confirmed her participation in the debate.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Trump previously said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC's first invitation issued in May.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had implied he would not debate Harris on ABC.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to back out of the debate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

