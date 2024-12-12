Trump says bringing down grocery prices is 'very hard' after vowing to cut costs on the campaign trail

With just over a month until his return to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump said in a new interview it's "very hard" to bring down the cost of groceries for American families, raising questions about one of his key 2024 campaign promises.

In an interview with Time Magazine for its Person of the Year spread, the 78 year old was asked whether he would consider his presidency a failure if costs don't come down for consumers.

"I don't think so. Look, they got them up, I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up," he said. "You know, it's very hard."

"I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down," he added. Trump on the campaign trail repeatedly said he believed cutting regulations and other challenges for the energy sector could bring down prices across the board for Americans without providing details.

Despite grocery inflation cooling since its peak in 2022, grocery prices are up more than 25% from where they were in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding to frustration over long-term affordability that took center stage during the 2024 race to the White House.

Trump promised on the campaign trail just months ago to take charge of these prices. In August, he held a press conference at his New Jersey golf course standing next to a table of grocery items where he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris' economic policies.

"Prices will come down,” Trump also told rallygoers during a speech in August. “You just watch. They’ll come down, and they’ll come down fast, not only with insurance, with everything.”

Trump assembled a team of long-time allies to tackle the economy in his second administration, including billionaire investor Howard Lutnick as his next Commerce Secretary, international trade lawyer Jamieson Greer as U.S. trade representative and economist Kevin Hassett as director of the White House National Economic Council.

In an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker that aired earlier this week, Trump also said he "can't guarantee" Americans won't pay more under his proposed tariff plans.

The president-elect has threatened to level tariffs against some of America's top trading partners, including China, Canada and Mexico. While Trump has said it could incentivize manufacturing in America, others have argued companies will pass costs incurred from the tariffs onto consumers.

After Trump made prices a major part of his reelection bid, expectations are high for the president-elect actually bringing down the cost of everyday goods. It's an issue many voters cited as their largest burden, according to a July USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

