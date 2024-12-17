Trump says he would consider pardoning NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he would consider pardoning Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing federal corruption charges.

“I think he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump told reporters at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Trump downplayed allegations that Adams took bribes in the form of free luxury travel and airline upgrades provided by Turkey in exchange for cutting corners on approval processes for a new consulate building in New York.

“Being upgraded in an airplane many years ago?” Trump said. “I doubt if there’s anyone here who hasn’t been upgraded.

“That would mean you spend the rest of your life in prison? I don’t know,” he added. “I would have to see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The once and future president repeated claims that Adams was targeted for retribution because he took a hard line on undocumented migrants flooding into New York City.

“I said, ‘He’s gonna be indicted,'” Trump said. “And a few months later, he got indicted.”

Adams told reporters at City Hall that he is innocent of the charges and welcomes any effort to clear his name.

“I have an attorney that is going to look at every avenue to ensure I get justice. I did nothing wrong, should not have been charged,” Adams said.

Adams faces an April trial date on a five-count indictment that includes bribery, campaign finance and conspiracy charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has previously said he was not seeking a pardon from Trump and is focused on running the city.

The mayor stoked anger among fellow Democrats during the presidential campaign with comments that were seen as being generous to the Republican nominee, including saying Trump is not a fascist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics, including those challenging Adams in the 2025 mayoral race, have questioned whether Adams is avoiding slamming Trump in hopes the incoming Republican president could help quash the criminal case against him.

Adams is expected to run for a second four-year term in Gracie Mansion next year. He faces a crowded field of challengers in a June Democratic primary, several of whom lined up to criticize reports that Trump might give the mayor a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“New Yorkers need a mayor they can count on to (deliver) a safer, more affordable city — not one who is focused on whether or not Donald Trump will pardon him,” said Comptroller Brad Lander.

Scott Stringer, another primary challenger, said any pardon from Trump would amount to a black mark for Adams.

“I don’t think New Yorkers will tolerate this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Monday, the Adams campaign was denied $4 million in matching funds by the city’s Campaign Finance Board, citing his federal corruption indictment.

Pardoning Adams would be the easiest way for Trump to end the criminal case against the mayor.

The incoming president could alternatively instruct federal prosecutors to seek to drop the case once he returns to the White House on Jan. 20. But a judge would have to sign off on that request because the case is already hurtling toward trial.

Along with the federal probe into Adams, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating some of the mayor’s closest associates in connection with apparently unrelated corruption allegations.

Longtime top Adams lieutenant Ingrid Lewis-Martin is expected to be indicted as soon as this week by a Manhattan grand jury on unspecified corruption charges. She resigned over the weekend as Adams’ top adviser at City Hall.

_____