Trump says he would consider pardoning NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Dave Goldiner, Chris Sommerfeldt and Josephine Stratman, New York Daily News
·2 min read

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he would consider pardoning Mayor Eric Adams, who is facing federal corruption charges.

“I think he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump told reporters at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Trump downplayed allegations that Adams took bribes in the form of free luxury travel and airline upgrades provided by Turkey in exchange for cutting corners on approval processes for a new consulate building in New York.

“Being upgraded in an airplane many years ago ?” Trump said. “I doubt if there’s anyone here who hasn’t been upgraded.”

“That would mean you the rest of your life in prison? I don’t know,” he added. “I would have to see it.”

The once and future president repeated claims that Adams was targeted for retribution because he took a hard line on undocumented migrants flooding into New York City.

“I said, ‘He’s gonna be indicted,'” Trump said. “And a few months later, he got indicted.”

A spokesperson for Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Adams, who faces an April trial date, has previously said he was not seeking a pardon from Trump and is focused on running the city.

The mayor stoked anger among fellow Democrats during the presidential campaign with comments that were seen as being generous to the Republican nominee, including saying Trump is not a fascist.

Adams also declined to disavow comments made by Trump on two occasions, including at the Al E. Smith dinner, about him being sympathetic to the mayor as he faced a criminal indictment.

Critics, including those challenging Adams in the 2025 mayoral race, have questioned whether Adams is avoiding criticizing Trump in hopes the incoming Republican president could help quash the criminal case against him.

Adams is expected to run for a second four year term in Gracie Mansion next year. He faces a crowded field of challengers in a June Democratic primary, several of whom lined up to criticize reports that Trump might give the mayor a get-out-of-jail-free card.

“New Yorkers need a mayor they can count on to be honest with them and to focus every day on delivering a safer, more affordable city — not one who is focused on whether or not Donald Trump will pardon him,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander.

“The mayor is selling out New Yorkers to protect his own impunity,” added Zohran Mamdani, a progressive Queens assemblyman who’s also running against Adams next year.

Earlier Monday, the Adams campaign was denied $4 million in matching funds by the city’s Campaign Finance Board, citing his federal corruption indictment.

