Trump says he is 'entitled' to personal attacks on Harris

STORY: :: Location: Bedminster, New Jersey

:: Date: August 15, 2024

:: Trump criticizes Harris' economic policy and

says he is 'entitled' to personal attacks

:: Republican Candidate for President, Donald Trump

“Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her. It's going to be day one. But day one really for Kamala was three and a half years ago. Where has she been and why hasn't she done it? Why hasn't she done it?”

:: “I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence and I think would be a terrible president.”

:: “She certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird. He's weird. It was just a sound bite and she called JD (Vance) and I weird. He's not weird, he was a great student at Yale.”

:: “You know, they tell me I should be nice. They want to put me in prison. It's never happened before in the history of our country. I did nothing wrong.”

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump sought to tie his Democratic rival Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's economic record on Thursday (August 15) during a meandering, 80-minute press conference at his New Jersey golf club, his latest effort to blunt her momentum.

Flanked by tables stacked with assorted grocery items, Trump blamed Harris, the U.S. vice president, for the inflation that has caused the price of everyday goods to rise during President Joe Biden's term in office.

The event was aimed at drawing a contrast with Harris, who has rarely answered questions from reporters since replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in late July.

But the press conference quickly became reminiscent of a Trump rally, with the former president leveling many of the same false claims he typically unleashes on the campaign trail and speaking for 45 minutes before taking his first question.

Harris' entry into the race has galvanized Democrats, and polls show she has erased the lead Trump had enjoyed over Biden.