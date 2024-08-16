Trump says he is 'entitled' to personal attacks on Harris

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: Location: Bedminster, New Jersey

:: Date: August 15, 2024

:: Trump criticizes Harris' economic policy and

says he is 'entitled' to personal attacks

:: Republican Candidate for President, Donald Trump

“Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her. It's going to be day one. But day one really for Kamala was three and a half years ago. Where has she been and why hasn't she done it? Why hasn't she done it?”

:: “I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence and I think would be a terrible president.”

:: “She certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird. He's weird. It was just a sound bite and she called JD (Vance) and I weird. He's not weird, he was a great student at Yale.”

:: “You know, they tell me I should be nice. They want to put me in prison. It's never happened before in the history of our country. I did nothing wrong.”

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump sought to tie his Democratic rival Kamala Harris to the Biden administration's economic record on Thursday (August 15) during a meandering, 80-minute press conference at his New Jersey golf club, his latest effort to blunt her momentum.

Flanked by tables stacked with assorted grocery items, Trump blamed Harris, the U.S. vice president, for the inflation that has caused the price of everyday goods to rise during President Joe Biden's term in office.

The event was aimed at drawing a contrast with Harris, who has rarely answered questions from reporters since replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket in late July.

But the press conference quickly became reminiscent of a Trump rally, with the former president leveling many of the same false claims he typically unleashes on the campaign trail and speaking for 45 minutes before taking his first question.

Harris' entry into the race has galvanized Democrats, and polls show she has erased the lead Trump had enjoyed over Biden.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Unloads on Trump Like Never Before

    Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his

  • Trump's North Carolina speech went predictably off the rails. Can he even spell 'economy'?

    Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.

  • Donald Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after November election

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

  • Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way

    Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?

  • RFK Jr. Lashes Harris for Spurning ‘Make Me an Offer’ Deal

    A spurned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed Kamala Harris Thursday after reports emerged that his request for a meeting to discuss endorsing her in exchange for a cabinet job was rebuffed.“VP Harris’ Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” the independent presidential candidate wrote in a lengthy post on X which attacked Harris’ policy positions, personal record, and campaign tactics. He added that he has “no plans to endorse Kamala

  • Biden Hits Trump With A New Nickname, Slams GOP For Refusing To Lower Drug Prices

    The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.

  • Corey Lewandowski Returns To Advise Trump, Immediately Screws Up

    It involved the word "couch," naturally.

  • JD Vance is more unpopular than Sarah Palin

    It's important to make a good first impression — whether you're on a first date, interviewing for a job or running to be vice president of the United States. According to 538's new polling average of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorable and unfavorable ratings, the Democratic candidate for vice president has an unusual quality for a modern politician: He's well liked. Democrats' initial branding of Walz — as a paternal former teacher, coach and National Guardsman — seems to have caught on, especially immediately after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, when multiple polls found him with a double-digit positive net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating).

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • Trump: ‘Stupid’ Kamala Harris Is Copying Me

    Donald Trump tried to stick to his campaign’s new script on the economy Wednesday, but veered off course to attack Kamala Harris as a left-wing Californian who would flood the country with undocumented thugs.“They’re taking their criminals and their people from mental institutions, and they’re putting them into our country because we have stupid people like Kamala and Joe running our country,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina.Calling Harris “far more liberal than cra

  • Ex-Aide Says Trump Won't 'Be Happy' With Reported New Campaign Strategy

    Stephanie Grisham predicted that Donald Trump would adhere to the plan "maybe for a week."

  • Republicans In Despair As Trump Focuses On Grievances Instead Of Policy

    “I’m not sure it’s possible to get him on message in this race.”

  • Trump's Bleak Stock Market Prediction Instantly Undermined By Fox News Graphic

    The former president made some scary claims about the economy at the same time stock prices were soaring on Thursday.

  • Hidden-camera video shows Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term

    Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.

  • Even the Kremlin’s Paid Liars Are Begging Putin to End the Lies

    Moscow is reeling from Ukraine’s bold counter-invasion of Russia, which caught many people off guard—including some of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists, whose lies are now blowing up in their faces. The blowback is so severe that even pundits whose unspoken job description includes the ability to lie with abandon are now calling on Russia’s mainstream media to start reporting “a bit more truth.”During Monday’s broadcast of The Meeting Place on the NTV channel, Andrey Fedorov, a former

  • Trump campaign faces backlash after posting 2 images side by side that disparage immigrants

    The image on the left, captioned "Your neighborhood under Trump," shows a nice, clean town home with the American flag hanging. The image on the right, captioned "Your neighborhood under Kamala," shows a cropped version of a photo of migrants in New York City in August 2023. "Well, didn't take too long for the Trump campaign to get to the openly racist part of their effort," Bill Burton, former deputy press secretary for former President Barack Obama, wrote in a post on X.

  • Trump Has Brand-New Excuse for Why His Voice Sounded So ‘Strange’ in Musk Interview

    Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed technological issues when explaining why his voice sounded “strange” during his interview with Elon Musk.People listening to the conversation on X on Monday night noticed that the former president sounded as though he was speaking with a lisp and that his words were slurred. When asked what was going on, a Trump campaign spokesman flat-out denied there was any issue, telling The Daily Beast: “Must be your ears.”But everyone heard it—including Kamala Harris’ campaig

  • Trump Seeks Spotlight at Bedminister Golf Club as Harris Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in as many weeks, Donald Trump is summoning the political press corps to his property for a media event, an attempt to grasp at the attention Vice President Kamala Harris has amassed since entering the race less than a month ago.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing Co

  • Now Trump Family Touts Move Into Another Dubious Investment

    Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right

  • Georgia Republican urges more GOP support for Harris: ‘Reclaim this country’s future’

    Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) pushed for more Republicans to support Vice President Harris, arguing in a Tuesday interview that it was perfectly acceptable for those in the GOP to back her even though she’s a Democrat. “I think it’s important to reinforce the fact to Republicans around the country that just because…