Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not return hostages by Saturday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages on Saturday
Hamas said on Monday it would not release three Israelis as planned this weekend, because of alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire
Netanyahu says the Israeli military is ready to "return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated"
Donald Trump says Israel should cancel the ceasefire and "let hell break out" if Hamas does not release all remaining hostages
Trump is hosting Jordan's King Abdullah after suggesting he may withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don't co-operate with his plan to take control of Gaza and resettle the population in the two countries
In total, 17 Israeli hostages were still due to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, eight of whom Israel says are dead. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have been freed by Israel so far
