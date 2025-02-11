Netanyahu says Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not return hostages by Saturday

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump on Monday called for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to be cancelled if Hamas doesn’t release all remaining hostages by noon Saturday. “As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after signing executive orders. “And if they’re not returned — all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two, and one