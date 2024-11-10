Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

David Shepardson
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley waves to the audience before giving a speech at the annual Ketagalan Forum in Taipei

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country," Trump posted on social media.

Trump is considering candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, endorsed Trump for president despite having criticized him harshly when she ran against him in the party primaries.

Pompeo, who also served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency under Trump, has been mentioned in some media reports as a possible defense secretary and had been also seen a potential Republican presidential candidate, before he announced in April 2023 he would not run.

Haley and Pompeo could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Separately, Trump said the 2025 presidential inauguration will be co-chaired by real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Latest Stories

  • Here Comes Project 2025

    A look at what’s to come under a second Trump administration.

  • Christmas market blue badge rules to be discussed

    Under current plans, blue badge holders would be unable to park during York's Christmas market.

  • RFK Jr. Is Picking New U.S. Health Chiefs, His Friends Say

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly taken on a role as a hiring manager for top jobs across the U.S government’s health agencies in signs that President-elect Donald Trump has allowed him to “go wild on health” as promised. The former independent presidential candidate, who joined Trump’s team in late August, has been “reviewing candidate resumes” for leading roles across the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, Reuters reported. Kennedy has a long histo

  • AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

    Frustrated Americans await the economic changes they voted for with Trump

  • Tens of thousands celebrate fall of the Berlin Wall 35 years ago with concerts and art installations

    BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people celebrated the fall of the Berlin Wall 35 years ago in Germany's capital on Saturday with open-air concerts, art installations and official events commemorating one of the country's most historic days on Nov. 9, 1989.

  • Is it beginning of the end for Guardiola's Man City dynasty?

    Is Pep Guardiola facing his biggest test at Manchester City after a fourth successive defeat at Brighton?

  • 'Daily Show' Floats Bonkers Additions To Trump's 'A-Team' Of Cabinet Contenders

    Ronny Chieng called the president-elect's possible cabinet picks "not as bad" as he expected before finding out how it "could be worse."

  • Nikki Haley won’t be in my Cabinet, says Trump

    Donald Trump has said that Nikki Haley will not have a position in his Cabinet.

  • Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia senator will co-chair inaugural committee

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he called “longtime friends and supporters.”

  • Renowned Canmore-based conservationist Karsten Heuer dies at the age of 56

    The Bow Valley has lost a steward of the land and champion for the wildlife that call it home.Karsten Heuer was a renowned Canmore-based conservationist, biologist, author and award-winning filmmaker. His family said he died peacefully in his backyard earlier this week at the age of 56.Heuer chose medical assistance in dying after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called multiple system atrophy. Among his accolades, he helped reintroduce bison to Banff National Park, followed cari

  • Van Jones on Trump win: ‘It turned out we were the idiots’

    CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Trump's Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security advisor. Trump is currently in the process of putting an eclectic team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be President’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security advisor to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has prophesied a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • New York judge must do the unthinkable - and correct - thing to Donald Trump | Opinion

    The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion

  • 'That Was Just Melania': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Fleeting Observation

    The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.