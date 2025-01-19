TikTok restoring access in US after Donald Trump pledges to issue executive order

Daniel Bellamy
·3 min read
TikTok restoring access in US after Donald Trump pledges to issue executive order

Social media platform TikTok says it is beginning to restore access to users in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to issue an executive order that would give the China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer.

The entertainment app went offline on Saturday in advance of a federal ban which was set to begin on Sunday.

In a statement, TikTok's owners ByteDance said it was in the process of "restoring service" just hours after the platform went dark in the US.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announced the decision to issue an executive order in a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday as millions of TikTok users in the US awoke to discover they could no longer access the TikTok app or platform.

Google and Apple removed the app from their digital stores to comply with a federal law that required them to do so if TikTok parent company ByteDance didn't sell its US operation to an approved buyer by Sunday.

"I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!" Trump wrote.

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

"Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

90-day extension to ban law

The law gives the sitting president authority to grant a 90-day extension if a viable sale is underway. Although investors made a few offers, ByteDance previously said it would not sell. In his post on Sunday, Trump proposed making the US a partner in a deal.

"I would like the United States to have a 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture," he said.

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without US approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions".

Millions of TikTok users in the United States remain no longer able to watch or post videos on the social media platform as a federal ban on the immensely popular video-sharing app took effect on Sunday amid questions over how long the blackout might last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The company's app was removed on Saturday night from prominent app stores, including the ones operated by Apple and Google.

Apple told customers with its devices that it also took down other apps developed by TikTok's China-based parent company, including one that some social media influencers had promoted as an alternative.

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US," a pop-up message informed users who opened the TikTok app and tried to scroll through videos.

"Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now".

Latest Stories

  • TikTok is restoring service, thanks Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok said on Sunday it was restoring its service after President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive the app's access in the U.S. when he returns to power on Monday. The statement came after U.S. users reported being able to access the Chinese-owned service's website while the far more widely used TikTok app itself began coming back online for some users with just a few basic services. "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok said in a statement that thanked Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties (for) providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

  • Trump Promises to Save TikTok With Executive Order, Asks Tech Companies to Keep App Online

    The President-Elect also pledges a "50% ownership position" of the popular platform for the United States The post Trump Promises to Save TikTok With Executive Order, Asks Tech Companies to Keep App Online appeared first on TheWrap.

  • TikTok restoring services in US after Trump pledge

    TikTok is resuming services to its 170 million users in US after President-elect Donald Trump said he would give the app a reprieve.

  • Trump says he will issue executive order to allow TikTok to resume US operations

    US President-elect Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order on Monday to ensure that Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok would be able to operate in the US. TikTok stopped working for its 170 million US users late on Saturday before a law shutting it down on national security grounds took effect. President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive TikTok access in the U.S. by executive order after he is sworn in on Monday, but said he wants the popular social media app to be at l

  • TikTok ‘in process of restoring service’ and thanks Trump for intervening after app ban

    Some users in the U.S. have since reported that TikTok is back up and running following the outage

  • Judge agrees to expedite legal challenge of Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament

    OTTAWA — A court has agreed to expedite its hearing of a legal challenge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to prorogue Parliament.

  • Someone ordered a limo to Carney's leadership launch — but the company doesn't know who

    An Edmonton limousine service says someone called for one of its cars to show up at the community centre where Mark Carney launched his bid for the Liberal leadership on Thursday — but the person didn't leave a name and never showed.The former Bank of Canada governor officially announced his candidacy to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Laurier Heights community centre in Edmonton.About an hour before Carney was set to make his announcement — and around the time reporters and guests

  • More than 10,000 Toronto seniors missing out on old age benefits: report

    More than 10,000 low-income Torontonians are not accessing the Old Age Security (OAS) benefits they're entitled to, according to new research by Wellesley Institute and Open Policy Ontario.The Unclaimed Benefits report further shows that certain groups, including racialized individuals and those with limited proficiency in English or French, are the most likely to be missing out. "Most people think of OAS as a very simple program. You turn 65 and you apply and as long as you've been in Canada fo

  • The key to understanding Putin? He knows he will outlast Western leaders

    Many believe that history is largely determined by the personal relationships between world leaders. Vladimir Putin's 25-year interaction with foreign leaders provides a fascinating case study of that theory.The Russian president recently invited Narendra Modi to a private dinner at his home, and the Indian prime minister proclaimed to be very touched by the gesture. China's Xi Jinping has called Putin his best friend. At the 2024 BRICS summit, Putin said friendships such as these provide the ba

  • Biden says the Equal Rights Amendment should be considered ratified

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that the Equal Rights Amendment should be considered a ratified addition to the U.S. Constitution, making a symbolic statement that’s unlikely to alter a decades-long push for gender equality.

  • Group says disability benefit at risk unless Ottawa moves quickly on regulations

    OTTAWA — An organization advocating for people with disabilities says the new federal disability benefit could be delayed beyond the promised July 1 payment date because the government still hasn't approved the regulations.

  • Calgary organizations call for federal parties to commit to coercive control legislation

    With Parliament prorogued and brought to a standstill, one consequence of a possible snap election in the spring is a bill that received unanimous support among MPs from all parties may be abandoned.Bill C-332 is legislation that would criminalize coercive control, which refers to a pattern of controlling and abusive behaviour in intimate partner relationships. This includes controlling an intimate partner's actions, employment, finances or other property, which often serves to remove a partner'

  • Canadian leaders descend on Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration

    WASHINGTON — Canadian politicians are descending on Washington, D.C., amid threats of 25 per cent tariffs when Donald Trump returns to the White House. Many are going to an event at the Canadian Embassy, which sits on Pennsylvania Avenue between the U.S. Capitol and the White House. Here are some of the Canadians expected to be in Washington Monday:

  • Alberta premier to spend five days in Washington, D.C., for Trump inauguration

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office has released an official itinerary outlining a five-day diplomatic trip to Washington, D.C., including the presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill on Monday.

  • South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid

    A Seoul court issued a warrant Saturday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for an extended period over his botched martial law bid last month in the first such detention of a sitting South Korean president.

  • Emergency demolition set for North Point Douglas house after early Sunday morning fire

    The smell of smoke was thick in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood Sunday morning as firefighters battled the billowing flames at a vacant two-storey house. Crews were called to the scene on Austin Street between Selkirk and Lisgar Avenues around 6:20 a.m., a news release from the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service said.A group of firefighters and up to 20 emergency vehicles, including an aerial ladder were on site to attack the flames shooting from the upper level of the building's e

  • Amid dangerous winds in 2011, LAFD engines stood ready. That didn't happen this time

    Thirteen years ago, the LAFD took the type of dramatic measures in preparation of dangerous winds that the department failed to employ last week in advance of the Palisades fire.

  • Appellate court agrees 'Dreamers' program illegal but narrows focus to Texas

    A federal appellate court has agreed with opponents of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that it is illegal, but in its ruling limited the focus of an injunction to the state of Texas.

  • Haaland expresses confidence her conservation, energy efforts will be durable as Trump threatens rollbacks

    As she prepares to leave the Biden administration, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland expressed confidence that the work the department has done to conserve land and promote renewable energy during her tenure will be durable. “We have some pretty awesome attorneys here at the department,” she said “They really make sure that the work we’re doing is…

  • Emergency Powers Are About to Be Tested

    Trump’s potential use of extraordinary authorities may be the first signal of how he intends to govern the second time around.