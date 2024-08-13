Trump says he'll return to Butler where he was shot in the ear

“Well, I was going to say how good the numbers were. By the way, we're going back to Butler and we're going to come back in October. We're all set up and the people are fantastic in Butler. It's a big, it's a great area. These are incredible people like the three that in the case of Corey killed and the other two, the families there, I got to know them a little bit and the families are great, but we're going back to Butler”

Musk began the event at 8:42 p.m. on Monday (August 12), more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time. He blamed the difficulties on a distributed denial-of-service attack, a type of cyber attack in which a server or network is flooded with traffic in an attempt to shut it down, though his claim was not confirmed.

More than 1 million people were listening as the conversation started, according to a counter on X.

Trump sounded at times as if he was speaking with a lisp, many listeners on X pointed out. Some said it made him sound like a cartoon, others suggested it could be due to audio compression issues.