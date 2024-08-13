Trump says he's planning return to Butler, Pennsylvania, site of shooting, in October

Former President Donald Trump said he will return in October to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was injured during an assassination attempt earlier this summer.

The shooting at a Trump rally on July 13 in the township left one spectator, Corey Comperatore, dead and injured two others. Trump was injured in his right ear when the gunman, who was soon killed by a Secret Service sniper, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle from a nearby rooftop. T

he Republican presidential nominee recounted the experience during a live conversation with Tesla founder Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, Monday night and called his survival a "miracle."

He told Musk he plans to pick up where he left off in Butler this fall, but did not specify a date or location.

"We're all set up," Trump said. "It's a great area."

Trump has previously mentioned returning to Butler

Trump told Musk he has met with Comperatore's relatives and the families of those who were injured. He previously teased a return to Butler in a Truth Social post on July 26 for a rally honoring Comperatore, the firefighter and father who lost his life during the shooting.

Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe told CBS News on July 30 that his office had not been contacted about a second Trump rally but that it stands "ready to assist the United States Secret Service if called upon."

Secret Service director resigned after shooting

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned 10 days after the attempted assassination following calls for her to step down from Republican and Democratic lawmakers who lost confidence in her ability to lead the agency.

Last week, Butler Township released several hours of videos from body and dashboard cameras showing officers rushing to the scene and responding to the shooting.

