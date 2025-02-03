European stock markets fall as Trump says he will hit EU with tariffs
Donald Trump says the US will "definitely" impose trade tariffs on the EU, after already announcing tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China
The 25% import tax on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on goods from China, begin on Tuesday
Asked by the BBC if the EU was next, President Trump says "it will definitely happen"
Stock markets fell in Asia during Monday's trading, while European markets dropped shortly after opening
On tariffs on UK goods, Trump says the UK is "out of line. But... I think that one can be worked out"
Trump has given a range of reasons for imposing tariffs on countries, including border security, inflows of drugs, and trade deficits
