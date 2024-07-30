Trump says Kamala Harris ‘doesn’t like’ Jews, agrees Emhoff is a ‘crappy Jew’

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris is antisemitic in a New York radio interview on Tuesday and agreed with a host’s claim that her husband is a “crappy Jew.”

“She doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it,” Trump said in an interview with Sid Rosenberg on WABC radio. “Everybody knows it, and nobody wants to say it.”

“She dislikes Jewish people even more than [President Joe Biden] did,” he added.

The former president agreed with Rosenberg when he derided Harris’s husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, as a “crappy Jew, a horrible Jew.”

“America is better than the fear, hate, and despicable insults of Donald Trump,” said James Singer, a Harris campaign spokesman.

Emhoff would be the First Gentleman if Harris wins the November election. No previous presidential spouse has been Jewish.

Since Biden stepped aside and endorsed Harris, Emhoff has stepped up his own attacks on Trump, recently needling the former president about mispronouncing his wife’s first name.

“After the election, you can just call her madam president,” Emhoff quipped at a Wisconsin campaign event over the weekend.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is on Harris’s veepstakes short list. He would be in line to become the first Jewish vice president.

Trump also accused Harris of being anti-Israel, and repeated his jibe that Jews should not vote for Democrats.

“If you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you are a fool. An absolute fool,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Jewish Democrats over the years and says they are showing disloyalty to Israel by not supporting him.

Jews are a strongly liberal voting bloc and typically vote about 70% for Democrats in presidential elections.

Antisemitism watchdogs say it is a bigoted trope to single out American Jews as less than loyal to the U.S. or to suggest that they should take a particular stand on Israel.