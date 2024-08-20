Trump says he will 'massively' cut taxes, unlock energy and slash regulations in Pennsylvania speech

The Daily Beast

Anderson Cooper laughed off the excuse from Democratic National Committee organizers that the delay in starting Joe Biden’s speech was because of all the “raucous applause.”It looked for a while that the president’s speech on Monday evening could be pushed past midnight on the East Coast, but a DNC statement saying the “electric atmosphere” in the convention hall was partly to blame caused some mirth among the CNN panel kept waiting to deliver their verdicts on the opening night highlight.“By th