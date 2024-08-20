Trump says he will 'massively' cut taxes, unlock energy and slash regulations in Pennsylvania speech
At an appearance in York, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump pitched his economic plan for America.
JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit
Anderson Cooper laughed off the excuse from Democratic National Committee organizers that the delay in starting Joe Biden’s speech was because of all the “raucous applause.”It looked for a while that the president’s speech on Monday evening could be pushed past midnight on the East Coast, but a DNC statement saying the “electric atmosphere” in the convention hall was partly to blame caused some mirth among the CNN panel kept waiting to deliver their verdicts on the opening night highlight.“By th
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
Melania Trump has largely been absent from Donald Trump's campaign, appearing only sporadically in public.
The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.
One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.
A former Russian lawmaker self-exiled in Ukraine is seeking to establish a new political power base right under the nose of Vladimir Putin in Russian territory seized by Kyiv’s forces.Ilya Ponomarev, a 49-year-old ex-politician now on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, says the stunning cross-border incursion launched by Kyiv’s forces on Aug. 6 presents a new “political opportunity.” “I’ve been telling Ukrainian authorities for two years that Putin’s power is weak, that nobody is defend
It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.
The New York representative brought the United Center to its feet on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention
JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l
Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region
Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be
Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Michele Morrow thinks children are being 'indoctrinated' by public schools and wouldn't answer if the 2020 election was stolen.
Republicans hope the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will intervene in an Arizona state election dispute.
The U.S. military has made its largest move so far in a novel national-security effort to fund mining initiatives in Canada. The Pentagon on Tuesday announced a $20 million US grant to create a cobalt refinery in northern Ontario's Temiskaming Shores. The money will go to the Toronto-based Electra Battery Materials Corporation; the government of Canada is adding $3.6 million US ($4.9 million Cdn) of its own to the project.This is the third and, by far largest, in a series of Washington's grants
"As a Minnesotan, I saw how hard Walz worked to help students with things like free meals."