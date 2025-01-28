Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok, Trump says

Nick Marsh - BBC News
·2 min read
In this photo illustration a smartphone screen displays the logo of social media app TikTok
Trump has previously said that he was in discussions with several parties about purchasing TikTok [Getty Images]

US President Donald Trump has said Microsoft is in discussions to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a "bidding war" over the sale of the social media app.

When asked by reporters whether the US tech giant was preparing a bid, Trump replied: "I would say yes" - before adding that there was "great interest in TikTok" from several companies.

Both Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden have been trying for years to force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US operations on national security grounds.

It comes as Trump signed an executive order last week to delay a Biden Administration ban on TikTok that briefly took the app offline for its 170m users in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite granting TikTok a 75-day reprieve from the ban, Trump had been the first president to start pressuring ByteDance to sell its app.

In August 2020, ByteDance approached Microsoft as a possible buyer - something which the US company's chief executive later described as "the strangest thing".

Later, TikTok chose rival Oracle as a potential partner - although that deal also never happened.

Trump has previously said that he was in discussions with several parties about purchasing TikTok and expects to make a decision on the app's future within the next 30 days.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company had "nothing to share at this time". The BBC has also reached out to TikTok for comment.

Earlier on Monday, the US president had addressed a gathering of Republican politicians in Florida and spoke about the proposed sale of TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll see what happens. We're going to have a lot of people bidding on it," he said.

"If we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won't be involved, we don't want China involved, but we'll see what happens," he added.

Previous names linked with buying TikTok include billionaire Frank McCourt and the Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary - a celebrity investor on Shark Tank, the US version of Dragon's Den.

The biggest YouTuber in the world Jimmy Donaldson - AKA MrBeast - has also claimed he is in the running after a number of investors contacted him following an earlier tweet signalling his interest.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Orders Freeze On All Federal Grants And Loans In Huge Power Grab

    Democrats warned that Trump’s latest order could harm programs used by millions of Americans, including early childhood programs, and food and rent assistance.

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.

    The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Freeland's 'plan to stand up to Trump' targets $200B worth of U.S. goods

    Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End

    Watching Trump from the future 51st state

  • Using Trump’s own legal arguments, Pulitzer Board seeks stay of Trump defamation case while he’s in office

    The Pulitzer Prize board is asking a judge to hit pause on a defamation case President Donald Trump filed against until his presidency is over, using Trump’s own legal arguments against him.

  • Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Nakedly Illegal Action’

    Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…

  • Florida GOP Turns on ‘Bully’ DeSantis and Says He Can’t Just ‘Generate Headlines’ Anymore

    Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t

  • Maher, Gaetz tangle over election integrity: ‘Don’t give me bulls‑‑‑!’

    Comedian Bill Maher and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange over President Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. “If you’re talking about the use of force to achieve your political goals, I think it’s somewhat on topic,” Gaetz said while appearing on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast and…