With a US ban on TikTok hours away, Trump says he 'most likely' will grant an extension

HALELUYA HADERO
Updated ·6 min read

The clock is ticking toward a U.S. ban on TikTok, but users seeking clarity on what that will mean did not get much Saturday from the company that runs the popular video-sharing platform or the tech giants that offer the TikTok app in their digital marketplaces.

However, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he was considering granting an extension that might allow TikTok to keep going beyond Sunday, when a law that prohibits mobile app stores and internet hosting services from distributing TikTok to U.S. users takes effect.

The ban's timing has complicated matters, perhaps in TikTok’s favor: the outgoing Biden administration reiterated Saturday that it considers the law’s implementation and enforcement to be the responsibility of Trump, who takes office on Monday and has pledged to “save” the trend-setting app.

Under the law, TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, had nine months to sell the platform’s U.S. operation to an approved buyer. The law allows the sitting president to extend the deadline by 90 days if a sale is in progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI submitted a proposal to ByteDance on Saturday to create a new entity that merges Perplexity with TikTok U.S. business, according to a person familiar with the matter. If successful, the new structure would also include other investors and allow ByteDance’s existing shareholders to retain their stake in the company, the person said.

Perplexity is not asking to purchase the ByteDance algorithm that feeds TikTok users videos based on their interests and has made the platform such a phenomenon. The person said they believed a fair price for TikTok – without the algorithm – is north of $50 billion.

If the merger plan is successful, the algorithm would need to be rebuilt. It would also lead to more AI-powered searches on TikTok, the person said.

Other potential buyers have been eyeing TikTok. “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary recently said a consortium of investors that he and billionaire Frank McCourt put together offered ByteDance $20 billion in cash.

Trump told NBC News that he “most likely” would give TikTok the extension after his inauguration. ByteDance previously said it would not sell, but TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration with a prime seating location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is TikTok's future in the US so unclear?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law that banned TikTok unless ByteDance divested itself of its U.S. holdings. In issuing the decision, justices rejected Trump's request to wait until his administration could pursue a “political resolution” to the issue.

TikTok, ByteDance and some of the devoted users who rely on the platform argued the statute violated the First Amendment. The Biden administration sought to show ByteDance’s ownership and control of TikTok posed an unacceptable national security threat.

TikTok asked the Biden administration late for a “definitive statement” that would assure Google, Apple and other companies they would not face fines if they continued making its service available nationwide. Otherwise, TikTok said it “will be forced to go dark” on Sunday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok's demand “a stunt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office,” Jean-Pierre said Saturday. TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent on Saturday.

What will happen on Sunday?

It’s not explicitly clear. Experts have said the way the law was written, current TikTok users would continue to have access to the app but wouldn’t receive updates, eventually making it unworkable.

Though the company says its platform will go dark, it did not provide details, including whether it would voluntarily shut down its U.S. platform at midnight.

Trump has credited TikTok with helping him win the support of more young voters in last year’s election, but he wasn't always a fan. During his first term, he issued executive orders banning TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat. Courts subsequently blocked the moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in a phone interview Saturday that if he gives TikTok the 90-day extension, it will “probably” be announced on Monday.

“We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation," NBC News quoted him as saying.

How reliant are Americans on TikTok?

The majority of U.S. teenagers and a third of adults use TikTok, according to the Pew Research Center. Most people use it to watch entertaining, short-form videos. A subset of users — content creators and small business owners — rely on the platform for income.

Some past opinion polling showed a majority of Americans did not want want the app to go away. A poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in January 2024 found a three-way split among Americans when it came to banning the platform, with roughly a third favoring or opposing it or not having an opinion on the topic. Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center survey conducted in July and August said public support for a ban had declined to 32% from 50% in March 2023.

What will happen to TikTok if it gets banned?

If TikTok gets banned — and stays banned — in the U.S., it will take a big financial hit. Attorneys for the company said in court documents that even if a U.S. shutdown lasted one month, TikTok would lose 29% of its total “targeted global” advertising revenue for 2025 as well as talented current and prospective employees. However, the platform likely won’t fully go away since it remains popular abroad.

For now, the company has tried to assure its U.S. employees they can continue to come to work. Earlier this week, TikTok told its U.S. workers that its offices would remain open for work even if the “situation” were not resolved by Sunday.

In the memo, which was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by the company, TikTok told employees that their “employment, pay and benefits” were secure, adding that the ban law was written in a way that impacts the U.S. user experience but not TikTok as an employer.

TikTok’s other troubles

The sell-or-ban law is not the only legal issue that TikTok and ByteDance encountered last year.

In October, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia sued TikTok, alleging the app was designed to be addictive to children and harms their mental health. Virginia’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Friday making similar claims while also alleging TikTok had misled the public about the Chinese government’s ability to misuse information about American users.

Other nations also have taken action to restrict or penalize TikTok.

On Dec. 30, Venezuela’s Supreme Court fined TikTok $10 million for “not implementing measures” to prevent viral video challenges that government officials alleged had led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children last year.

Albania’s prime minister announced earlier in December that his government would shut down TikTok for one year because the platform allegedly incited violence and bullying, especially among children.

Also last month, European Union regulators opened an investigation into whether TikTok breached the EU’s online safety and fairness rules by failing to prevent alleged Russian interference in Romania’s presidential election. TikTok said it had “protected the integrity” of its platform during over 150 elections around the world.

Latest Stories

  • What will happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's app store on Sunday?

    With President-elect Donald Trump adding uncertainty around whether a TikTok ban will go into effect, the focus is now turning to companies like Google and Apple that are expected to take the popular video sharing app off their platforms in just two days. The court decision comes against a backdrop of unusual political agitation by Trump, who vowed that he could negotiate a solution after he takes office, and the administration of President Joe Biden, which has signaled it won’t enforce the law beginning Sunday, his final full day in office. Under the law, mobile app stores — like the ones operated by Apple and Google — and internet hosting services will face major fines if they continue to distribute the platform to U.S. users beyond the deadline for divestment from ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company.

  • Donald Trump Says He Will “Most Likely” Give TikTok A 90-Day Extension As App Threatens To Go Dark Sunday In U.S. — Update

    UPDATED Saturday, with Donald Trump comments: The incoming president said he will “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day extension called for in a law upheld by the Supreme Court yesterday to see it sold or banned by a deadline tomorrow. In a phone interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, he …

  • Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight years since its historic first march, the Women's March is returning Saturday to the nation's capital just before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Trump Cries ‘CORRUPTION!’ Over FBI Shutting DEI Office Before His White House Return

    President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo offers a parting shot at Trump and advice for Democrats' future

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo looks at Donald Trump, she says she sees a president-elect who for all of his aggressive talk is afraid to let America compete with the rest of the world, responding instead with tariffs and curtailing immigration.

  • African troops 'forced to Ukraine frontlines' while Russians stay in camp

    A large number of Africans have joined the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While some have voluntarily taken up arms via private companies under contract with the Kremlin, others were lured by false promises. One Cameroonian, who thought he was going to Russia to work as a caretaker, reveals the extent of this human trafficking. "Tomorrow, they want us to go on a suicide mission. I'm going to drop the gun so I don't have to go. I'll probably be tortured and sent to p

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • Mel Gibson Has ‘Surprised’ Response To His New Donald Trump Gig

    The "Braveheart" star is a longtime backer of the president-elect.

  • Judge Cannon seems poised to keep special counsel report on Trump classified documents probe from Congress

    Judge Aileen Cannon suggested Friday she was not inclined to allow the Justice Department to share special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the classified documents case with Congress – at least for now.

  • Kid Rock Rips Into ‘Angry’ Michelle Obama for Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

    Bob Ritchie, a.k.a. Kid Rock, sent a stern message to former first lady Michelle Obama for her decision to skip his pal Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. On the Fox News show Jesse Watters Primetime, the MAGA music star, who will be performing at the president-elect’s inauguration, appeared stunned that the former first lady has opted out of attending. A source close to Obama told People, that she is “not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.” Obama campaigned

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

  • Giuliani gets to keep property, agrees not to defame Georgia election workers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, agreed not to defame two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election as part of a legal settlement on Thursday that lets him keep his Florida condominium and Manhattan apartment. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, said they also were compensated as part of the settlement but did not offer specifics.

  • 5 Things That Could Get Cheaper Under a Trump Presidency

    President-elect Donald J. Trump ran for office on a platform that promised to lower prices for Americans struggling under the weight of inflation. Trump has promised to slash energy prices in half,...

  • Greenland PM Dashes Trump’s Hopes Live on Fox News

    Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Fox News that his country’s residents “don’t want to be Americans,” despite what any possible public relations stunts by right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr. might suggest. “We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for the U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think the future has a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Egede told anchor Bret Baier. “But we want to also be clear,” he sta

  • Vivek Ramaswamy Misses Out on Senate Seat Despite Trump Support

    Vivek Ramaswamy looks set to miss out on the Senate seat vacated by JD Vance, even after Donald Trump reportedly urged the DOGE co-star to go for it, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The biotech entrepreneur, who was raised in Cincinnati, found himself in the mix for the seat even after he took himself out of consideration in November to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, according to The Washington Post. JD Vance is of course vacating his

  • Many Americans support Trump’s agenda, but not the person: Survey

    Many Americans support President-elect Trump’s agenda, including action on immigration and tariffs, but not the person himself, according to a new survey released on Saturday. The New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 87 percent of respondents support deporting illegal immigrants in the U.S. who have a criminal record, something Trump vowed to execute while campaigning…