Trump says NY trial is a 'disaster' for US

STORY: :: Donald Trump says his hush money trial is 'a disaster for our country'

:: May 20, 2024

:: New York

"I've never seen anything like it in my life. Everyone is talking about. This is what we have. We have an acting judge, appointed judge by Democrats, by the club, and they're keeping me now, this is our fourth week, soon to be our fifth week not campaigning. But you saw what happened, what just took place in that court. And hopefully the motion to dismiss this trial will go through because this trial is a disaster for our country. It's a disaster for New York state, for New York City."

"I think the case is going very well. We've asked for a termination of the case. This case should be terminated. This shouldn't go anywhere, it should be terminated right now. And New York state has to build up its system again. New York state can't let this happen. Can't let this happen. There were no crimes. We did nothing wrong. And I want to get back to campaigning. I'm representing millions and millions, hundreds of millions of people."

The prosecution's most important and final witness, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, acknowledged on his last day of testimony that he pocketed most of a sum of money that was meant for a technology company that did work for Trump's company.

Cohen's admission that he had stolen from his then-boss, first raised by defense lawyers on cross-examination, could hurt his credibility with jurors who will be charged with deciding whether Trump should be found guilty at the first trial of a former U.S. president.