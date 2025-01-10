Trump says Putin seeks meeting in bid to end 'bloody mess' of Ukraine war

A salesman displays a traditional Russian doll, the Matryoshka doll, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, in a gift shop in central Moscow, November 3, 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked for a meeting with Donald Trump to try to end the “bloody mess” of the Ukraine war, the US president-elect revealed Thursday, just days before his January 20 inauguration. Trump has often criticised the massive military aid Washington has sent to Kyiv.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wanted to meet and that a rendezvous between the pair was being arranged.

He made the statement just a week and a half before taking office, following promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

“He wants to meet, and we’re setting it up,” Trump said at a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“President Putin wants to meet, he’s said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over with, that’s a bloody mess.”

Trump has never made any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal, and has often criticized the large amount of military aid the United States has sent to Kyiv.

The United States under Biden has been Ukraine’s biggest wartime backer, providing military aid worth more than $65 billion since February 2022.

(AFP)



