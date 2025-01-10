Trump says he ‘respects’ Supreme Court hush money ruling

STORY: :: Trump says he 'respects' Supreme

Court ruling on his hush money case

:: January 9, 2025

:: Palm Beach, Florida

“So I read it and I thought it was a fair decision, actually. So I'll do my little thing tomorrow. They can have fun with their political opponent. As you know, I'm under a gag order from a judge. This is a first. This was an attack of a political opponent. And if you take a look at it, I'm not supposed to be talking about it, so I won't. I'm the first president and probably one of the first candidates in history that's under attack with a gag order where I'm not allowed to speak about something. And they ought to find out what that's all about. And this is a long way from finished. And I respect the court's opinion. It was a...I think it was actually a very good opinion for us because you saw what they said. But they invited the appeal and the appeal is on the bigger issue. So we'll see how it all works out. I think it's going to work out well.”

After the ruling Trump told journalists that he “respects the court’s opinion”.

The court turned down Trump's last-minute bid to prevent his sentencing, scheduled for Friday (January 10) in New York state court in Manhattan 10 days before his inauguration for his second term as president.

Trump also commented on video that circulated of him appearing to speak amicably with former President Barack Obama when the two were seated next to each other at memorial services for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

“It did look very friendly, I must say,” Trump commented. “I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other’. And we probably do. We have little different philosophies, right? But we probably do.”

