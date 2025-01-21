Trump says he'll roll back Biden executive actions, freeze government hiring

Kanishka Singh and Raphael Satter
Updated ·2 min read
Inauguration ceremony for Trump's second presidential term

By Kanishka Singh and Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump said on Monday he will revoke nearly 80 executive actions of the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden, with the Republican U.S. president adding he will also implement an immediate freeze on new regulations and hiring.

"I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump told a cheering crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena after his inauguration on Monday.

"I will implement an immediate regulation freeze, which will stop Biden bureaucrats from continuing to regulate," Trump went on, adding he will also "issue a temporary hiring freeze to ensure that we're only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public."

ADVERTISEMENT

In an executive order issued late on Monday, the White House said that within 120 days of the order, government officials will develop and send to agency heads a federal hiring plan that will "restore merit to government service."

The announcements - which had been telegraphed for months - are one of many efforts to gut the federal workforce and kneecap the previous administration's efforts.

Earlier on Monday, Trump officially announced the creation of an advisory group aimed at carrying out sweeping cuts to the U.S. government and wholesale cancellations of government agencies, a move that attracted immediate lawsuits challenging its operations.

The government hiring freeze is being paired with a return-to-office order which would see many government teleworkers forced to commute to work five days a week.

Experts say the new restrictions on hiring, flexible work, and the pressures around cost-cutting will drive exasperated federal workers out of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla CEO Elon Musk – who chairs Trump's advisory body on shrinking government – recently predicted that revoking "the COVID-era privilege" of telework would trigger "a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome."

Among the Biden-era actions that were being rescinded included Biden's executive order concerning risks of artificial intelligence technologies. Other actions which the Trump administration said it was rolling back included executive orders to do with climate change, fighting health threats, and lowering prescription drug costs.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders and Christopher Cushing)

Latest Stories

  • What is an executive order? How they differ from presidential proclamations, memorandums

    Here's what to know about executive orders as President Donald Trump plans for several on his first day in office.

  • Trump signs first executive orders in front of a cheering crowd

    STORY: :: Trump revokes Biden actions, freezesgovernment regulations and hiring:: January 20, 2025:: Washington, D.C."The first item that President Trump is signing is the rescission of 78 Biden-era executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda and others.""The second item, President Trump is a regulatory freeze, as you announced in your speech, preventing bureaucrats from issuing any more regulations. Until we have full control of this, the government, this administration.""The next item, sir, is a freeze on all federal hiring except in the military and a number of other excluded categories. Again, until full control of the government is achieved and we understand the objectives of government going forward.""Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don't think so. I don't think so."The announcements - which had been telegraphed for months - are one of many efforts to gut the federal workforce and kneecap the previous administration's efforts.Earlier on Monday, Trump officially announced the creation of an advisory group aimed at carrying out sweeping cuts to the U.S. government and wholesale cancellations of government agencies, a move that attracted immediate lawsuits challenging its operations.The government hiring freeze is being paired with a return-to-office order which would see many government teleworkers forced to commute to work five days a week.Experts say the new restrictions on hiring, flexible work, and the pressures around cost-cutting will drive exasperated federal workers out of government.

  • Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State, First Trump Pick Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Marco Rubio, a veteran Republican senator who once ran against Donald Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, was confirmed as his secretary of state, the first of the president’s second-term nominees to be approved by the Senate.Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traf

  • Trump, a populist president, is flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration

    Some of the most exclusive seats at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday were reserved for powerful tech CEOs who also happen to be among the world’s richest men. Photos show the tech CEOs mingling with several of Trump's picks for the Cabinet, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

  • Manitoba businesses remain cautious as Trump's tariff plan still unclear

    Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America. And while Trump threatened to impose 25 per cent tarriffs on Canadian imports on his first day in office, that did not happen. But it doesn't mean Canadians are in the clear.

  • Trump sworn in as 47th president

    Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States at the Capitol Rotunda. He stated that a golden age for America is beginning and highlighted his key priorities.

  • Weather: Bitter cold continues

    Bitter cold continues. Wind chills will fall as far as 20 to 30 below over the next few days.

  • Trump pledges a series of Day 1 executive actions to end 'four long years of American decline'

    President-elect Donald Trump used a raucous rally Sunday on the eve of his inauguration to promise swift Day 1 action remaking the federal government, shifting federal priorities at breakneck speed and ensuring that “the curtain closes on four long years of American decline.” Supporters filled nearly all of the 20,000-plus-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington for a “Make America Great” victory celebration, and cheered as Trump said he’d take quick action on everything from cracking down on the U.S.-Mexico border to promoting oil drilling, reining in the federal workforce and eradicating diversity programs. “We’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” said Trump, who also promised to roll back executive actions by his predecessor, outgoing President Joe Biden, “within hours.”

  • People in North Dakota also feeling concerns over Trump's tariff threat

    Directly south of us in North Dakota there were more cheers than concerns at one Trump watch party, as many were expecting to see swift action on the presidents promises.

  • Frigid temperatures especially challenging for homeless people

    Its been a bitter cold day to start the week. The deep freeze is challenging for people from all walks of life, but these bitter cold temperatures are especially tough for people who are homeless.

  • More than 2,000 migrants begin walking in southern Mexico despite Trump’s threats

    More than 2,000 migrants from various countries began walking early Monday in southern Mexico hoping to reach the United States despite president Donald Trump’s threats of mass deportations and limiting asylum. (AP/Raúl Mendoza)

  • RCMP Black Hawk helicopters start patrolling Manitoba-U.S. border

    WINNIPEG — RCMP in Manitoba say residents near the U.S. border could start seeing and hearing Black Hawk helicopters on a regular basis as the national police force bolsters its presence in the area.

  • Edmonton city committee debates bylaw to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores

    Edmonton city council is discussing what it would take to ban knives from being sold in convenience stores.A key issue during Monday's community and public services committee was wading through the potential legal ramifications of defining what a knife is and whether some businesses owners may try to find loopholes to be able to sell knives. The bylaw amendments would not apply to the sale of "basic cutlery.""I'd be interested in sort of redefining the definition of knife, rather than defining b

  • Teen co-accused in fatal Point Douglas beatings pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges

    WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violent assaults and injuries.A teenage boy pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in a string of violent Point Douglas beatings that left evidence of his bloody handprints in an apartment suite where a victim was found dead. The youth was 15 years old at the time of the attacks and sat in court Monday during a hearing before Manitoba Court of King's Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg to plead guilty in the killings of Danielle Dawn Ballantyn

  • Presidential inaugurations have seen blizzards and the polar vortex

    Conditions in Washington on Jan. 20 can vary from comfortably warm to a full-blown blizzard

  • Inauguration Day 2025 live: Donald Trump signs executive orders on arena stage – watch live

    Donald Trump has arrived at Washington DC’s Capital One arena where he will soon begin signing pardons for Jan 6 rioters.

  • Trump plans to combat immigration with troops and a state of emergency

    President Trump plans to sign executive orders that will fundamentally change how the nation handles immigration, beefing up enforcement and deportations.

  • Donald Trump inauguration: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate agreement in blitz of executive orders

    Donald Trump has signed his first executive orders of his presidency, which included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement.

  • TikTok restores service to users in the US after receiving assurances from Trump

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will issue an executive order Monday to restore TikTok in the U.S. and give its China-based parent company more time to find a U.S. buyer to avoid a permanent ban.

  • Biden commutes sentence for Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, convicted of killing FBI agents

    One of the last acts of President Biden before he left office was to commute the sentence of jailed Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier had been serving two life sentences, convicted of killing two FBI agents at Wounded Knee, South Dakota in 1975.