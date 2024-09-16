Trump Says His Second Assassination Attempt Was ‘Certainly an Interesting Day!’

Donald Trump issued a message of gratitude to his supporters and law enforcement following what the FBI called an assassination attempt against the former president at his golf club in Florida on Sunday.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform just hours after Secret Service personnel opened fire at a gunman hiding in bushes as the Republican nominee played a round at his course in West Palm Beach. Trump was unharmed during the incident which came two months after he was wounded by another shooter at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, [Palm Beach County] Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE,” Trump continued in his post.

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING,” he added. “I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Sheriff Bradshaw said a Secret Service agent—in line with typical procedure—had gone one or two holes ahead of where Trump was playing. He said the agent spotted a rifle muzzle poking through a fence surrounding the course, prompting the agent to “immediately” engage the gunman, who was around 300 to 500 yards away from Trump.

The gunmen then fled the scene—leaving behind a scoped AK-47-style rifle, two bags, and a GoPro camera—as Trump’s security detail rushed him to safety.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was later arrested in Martin County, reports say. Bradshaw said the suspect was caught thanks to a witness who saw the gunman fleeing the scene and recorded their black Nissan’s license plate number.

In addition to his Truth Social post, Trump also sent out an email to potential donors on Sunday night which cited the incident in an effort to raise money for his presidential campaign. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump wrote in the email. “Nothing will slow me down.”

Trump similarly thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Crooks was killed by counter-snipers during the attack. Despite the former president’s praise, the Secret Service came under intense scrutiny over how the incident was allowed to happen at all and the agency’s director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned after admitting responsibility for the security failings.

