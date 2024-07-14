Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed

The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman both died after being shot in Oshawa. Police say they were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street in Oshawa at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police say offers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot, and who died of his injuries en route to the hospital. Police say information on scene led them to a second address on Glenforest Street, where they found a 42-year-old woman who had also been shot and who