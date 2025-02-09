Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, the New York Post reports

Reuters
·1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Republican Senators for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that he has talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine, the New York Post reported late on Saturday.

In an interview aboard Air Force One on Friday Trump said that he had "better not say," when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.

"He (Putin) wants to see people stop dying," Trump told the New York Post.

Neither the Kremlin nor the White House immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

In late January, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is ready to hold a phone call with Trump and Moscow is waiting for word from Washington that it is ready too.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Trump said he would probably meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy next week to discuss the end of the war.

The war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, will mark its third anniversary on February 24. Thousands of people, the vast majority of them Ukrainian, have been killed during the conflict.

Trump told the New York Post that he has "always had a good relationship with Putin" and that he has a concrete plan to end the war. But he did not disclose further details.

"I hope it's fast," Trump said. "Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."

(Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin says 'we need to be patient' on Trump and possible Ukraine talks

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday there had been a lot of inaccurate reports on U.S. plans for ending the Ukraine war and called for patience as speculation swirled around the timing of a possible meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. At a briefing with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about a report that Trump's envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, was seeking to arrange a truce even before talks on a peace settlement. Trump and Putin have both said they are keen to meet in person.

  • Trump open to meet with Putin but Zelensky demands to see US president first

    Donald Trump has suggested he is prepared to meet with Vladimir Putin next week but the Ukrainian prime minister has demanded he meet with the US president first.

  • Fitness club in a Zimbabwe cemetery aims to outpace death one step at a time

    At dawn, 65-year-old Nelly Mutandwa swapped her pajamas for leggings, a T-shirt and sneakers. She grabbed a bottle of water before heading to an unconventional workout spot: a cemetery in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Surrounded by rows of graves, she joined other members of the Commandos Fitness Club in an hour-long session of squats, lunges and stretches as upbeat music blared.

  • Saudi Arabia rejects Israel PM Netanyahu's remarks on displacing Palestinians

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia affirmed its categorical rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians from their land, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Israeli officials have suggested the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory. Netanyahu appeared to be joking on Thursday when he responded to an interviewer on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 who mistakenly said "Saudi state" instead of "Palestinian state", before correcting himself.

  • Establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia 'irresponsible', Egypt says

    Egypt has said it is "irresponsible" for Israeli officials to suggest establishing a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.

  • Trump administration for now not naming January 6 FBI agents, president wants some fired

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump's administration agreed on Friday not to publicly name FBI employees involved in investigations into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the president said some would be fired. The agreement, which a federal judge approved, came after two groups of FBI agents sued the Justice Department to block its officials from releasing the names of employees, amid fears for their safety. Several hours later, Trump told reporters he expects to fire some FBI agents for their roles in the January 6 investigation.

  • TB, malaria, newborn health services must restart, says USAID memo

    American-funded aid efforts to tackle diseases such as malaria, as well as preventing newborn baby deaths and treating severe malnutrition, should resume, according to a memo from the United States government reviewed by Reuters. President Trump moved to freeze international aid while undertaking a 90-day review hours after taking office last month. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a waiver a week later clarifying that "lifesaving" efforts were exempt during this period, but organizations on the ground remained confused over what was included.

  • Trump ends legal battle over Twitter ban

    President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the company formerly known as Twitter appears to be over. Trump sued the social media platform for banning him in the aftermath of January 6, 2021, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Facebook and other platforms subsequently reinstated Trump, as well — although he still does most of his social media posting on Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • California approves $50M to protect immigrants and defend state against Trump administration

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Friday setting aside $50 million to help the state protect its policies from challenges by the Trump administration and defend immigrants amid the president's mass-deportation plans.

  • House Republicans mull taxes on scholarships and changes to student loan programs

    As Republicans in Congress look for ways to slash spending, some legislators are floating new taxes on college scholarships, an end to student loan repayment plans and a big hike in taxes on university endowments.

  • 10-year-old girl reported missing in Winnipeg found safe

    A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Winnipeg's Westgrove area has been found safe. The girl was reported as last seen on Friday around 6 p.m., police said in a missing persons notice earlier Saturday. In an update later Saturday morning, police said she's been found safe.CBC News has removed her name and photo to protect her identity now that she has been found.

  • As female representation hits new highs among states, constitutions still assume officials are male

    PHOENIX (AP) — South Dakota’s constitution refers to the governor as a “he.”

  • Bus operators in B.C.'s Cowichan Valley walk off the job

    Bus operators in Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley walked off the job on Saturday morning as labour talks with their employer broke down.Just over 50 workers, represented by Unifor locals 114 and 333, have now started job action in the valley of around 90,000 residents, located between Nanaimo and Victoria in south-central Vancouver Island.The strike will affect more than a dozen routes in communities like Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Chemainus and Crofton, as well as service to and from Victoria.Str

  • Trump revokes security clearances for Biden's top diplomat, security official

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for Antony Blinken, the former secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser, White House officials said on Saturday. The move came a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings. Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, the officials said on Saturday.

  • Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance and halts intelligence briefings

    The action follows Biden's own decision in 2021 to halt Trump's intelligence briefings

  • Why this historic Black neighbourhood in Vancouver is on a new coin

    The Royal Canadian Mint has released a coin with an engraving honouring Hogan's Alley, a historic Black neighbourhood in Vancouver that was demolished to make way for viaducts. Djaka Blais, the executive director of the Hogan's Alley Society, says the coin recognizes a vibrant area lost in the name of urban renewal.

  • Opinion: Trump's Gaza plan echoes decades-old Israeli calls to expel Palestinians

    A U.S. Gaza takeover would not result in peace but massive upheaval, more bloodshed and American troops as occupiers in Palestinian lands.

  • Rubio: U.S. government ships have 'expectations' not to be charged at Panama Canal

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said it was "absurd" that U.S. government ships are charged to use the Panama Canal after Panama denied a claim that it had agreed to allow them free traversal.

  • Trump administration to cut billions from overheads in biomedical research

    President Trump's administration has announced it will slash billions of dollars in overheads for grants in biomedical research as a part of broader cost-saving measures.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci