Trump says he has spoken with Putin about ending Ukraine war

Edward Helmore
·3 min read
<span>Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.</span><span>Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters</span>
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Donald Trump has said he held talks with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, over a negotiated end of the three year Russia-Ukraine war, indicated that Russian negotiators want to meet with US counterparts.

Trump told the New York Post that he had spoken to Putin, remarking that “I better not say” just how many times.

In comments to the outlet on Friday aboard Air Force One, Trump said he believed Putin “does care” about the killing on the battlefield but did not say if the Russian leader had presented any concrete commitments to end the nearly three-year conflict.

Trump revealed that he has a plan to end the war but declined to go into details. “I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Trump estimated that approximately 1 million Russian soldiers and 700,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the invasion began – an estimate far in excess of numbers that Ukrainian officials or independent analysts have presented.

The Post said the national security adviser, Michael Waltz, joined the president during for the interview.

“Let’s get these meetings going,” Trump said. “They want to meet. Every day people are dying. Young handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield”.

During his presidential campaign, Trump made repeated vows to end the war quickly if he was re-elected, often pointing to the loss of life on the battlefield.

Last month, Trump said “Most people thought this war would last about a week, and now it’s been going on for three years,” and said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had expressed interest in a negotiated peace deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview on Friday, Trump again expressed sorrow for the loss of life in the war and compared the young men dying to his own sons.

“All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason,” Trump told the Post, adding that Putin also “wants to see people stop dying”.

The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny the report of the phone call. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS state news agency he was unaware of any such call.

“What can be said about this news: as the administration in Washington unfolds its work, many different communications arise. These communications are conducted through different channels. And of course, amid the multiplicity of these communications, I personally may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

The Kremlin has previously said it is awaiting “signals” on a possible meeting between Trump and Putin. The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, has said that work on preparing contacts between Moscow and Washington “is at an advanced stage”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US president also ventured into the current stand-off between Israel and Iran, saying he “would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear” and would prefer a negotiated deal to “bombing the hell out of it… They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die.”

If there was a deal with Iran, he said, “Israel wouldn’t bomb them”. But he declined to go further on any approach to Iran: “In a way, I don’t like telling you what I’m going to tell them. You know, it’s not nice.”

“I could tell what I have to tell them, and I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy,” Trump added.

Latest Stories

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump Supporters Shared How He Could Lose Their Support, And There's One Issue That's Verrrrry Important To Them

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • A Former Prime Minister Has Condemned Donald's Trump's Decision To Axe US International Aid

    "An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".

  • Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.

  • Trump says he's firing Kennedy Center board of trustees members and naming himself chairman

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is firing members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and naming himself chairman.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • Could Canada put tolls on Alaska truck travel if trade war reignites?

    When B.C. Premier David Eby ordered U.S. alcohol off of shelves and started diverting critical minerals meant for the United States last weekend, there was one threat he didn't follow through on: making it harder for products destined for Alaska to travel through B.C.But his office says the idea of imposing fines on truck traffic going through the province is still on the table should U.S. President Donald Trump carry out his threat to start putting tariffs on Canadian goods.Eby first floated th

  • Trump Orders NASA to Purge All Mentions of Women in Leadership On Its Websites

    [Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b

  • Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Musk’s ‘Straight Man’ Love Confession

    Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • Trump has put America’s allies in an impossible position. That might be where he likes them

    For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.

  • Vance Calls for ‘Normalize Indian Hate’ DOGE Guy to Be Hired Back

    JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th

  • Britain navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump roils the 'special relationship'

    LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

  • ‘It’s a Circus’: Trump Unleashes Chaos at Key US Science Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- The email arrived in US government workers’ inboxes just after 1 a.m. East Coast time on Friday, with the subject line “IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION - URGENT ACTION.”Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneThe Forgotten French Architect Who Rebuilt

  • How a Trans Lawmaker Fired Back After Being Misgendered by a Trump Ally on House Floor

    A President Donald Trump loyalist misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who is a transgender woman, on the House floor. While presiding over the House on Thursday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” Rather than take the bait, however, she opted to eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint.

  • Steele Says Trump Appointed Rubio Secretary of State Just to ‘Punk the Hell Out of Him’

    A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...