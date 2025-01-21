Trump says his team is in process of removing over thousand Biden appointees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his team was in the process of removing over a thousand appointees from the administration of former President Joe Biden, as the Republican announced four removals on social media, including of celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top general Mark Milley.

Trump said he was dismissing Milley, who was given a pre-emptive pardon by Biden on Monday, from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council. Andres was removed from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur; editing by Kanishka Singh)