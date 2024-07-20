Trump says UAW President Shawn Fain should be fired, Fain fires back
Donald Trump and United Auto Workers leadership are at odds after the former president criticized the union and called for its President Shawn Fain to be fired.
Security experts said CrowdStrike's routine update of its widely used cybersecurity software, which caused clients' computer systems to crash globally on Friday, apparently did not undergo adequate quality checks before it was deployed. The latest version of its Falcon Sensor software was meant make CrowdStrike clients' systems more secure against hacking by updating the threats it defends against. CrowdStrike released information to fix affected systems, but experts said getting them back online would take time as it required manually weeding out the flawed code.
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
Prosecutors would face deeply unfavorable odds at getting the Donald Trump-nominated judge from the case if it is ever revived.
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
While people often call on Bush to speak out against his GOP successor, he is standing by his pledge not to critique other presidents.
The Aljamal family was widely respected in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp. They were known as pious and prominent members of the community. While people knew they had connections to Hamas, neighbors say no one could have guessed how deep those links truly went.
And then there was Kai.Just when you thought the Trump family takeover of the Republican party, and its convention in Milwaukee, was complete, enter Don Jr.'s daughter 17-year-old Kai Trump. She, apparently, called her dad on Monday morning saying that she wanted to talk about her grandad at the convention.Kai was just the latest recruit to the Trump Family Cult, a political dynasty which has taken shape in earnest this week at the RNC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
The CNN commentator talked about the energy at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Police pressed on through the night with a wide search for the man alleged to have shot Iryna Farion, 60, on a street in the western city of Lviv. Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram that Farion had died after being taken to hospital. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, writing on Telegram, said investigators were for the moment linking the shooting either to Farion's political activity or to a personal motive.
If Joe Biden does leave the top of the ticket, Democrats will need to coalesce around a new presidential nominee almost immediately.
DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump made a pitch for votes from key swing state autoworkers during his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination, using false claims to call on them to fire their union president.
UPDATE: Donald Trump’s speech to the Republican National Convention wrapped up after one hour and 32 minutes Thursday night in Milwaukee, a record length for any modern convention speech, stretching beyond midnight on the East Coast. Trump gave a speech that was billed as having a new tone, and he did say that the “discord …