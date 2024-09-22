Trump says unlikely he will run again in 2028 if he loses

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Fighting Anti-Semitism in America event at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said he probably won't run again if he loses this year's election.

"No, I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all," Trump told Sharyl Attkisson, the host of Full Measure.

Atkisson asked the Republican nominee about his intentions in four years if this year's bid is unsuccessful. "I think that hopefully we're going to be successful," Trump said during the interview, which aired Sunday to Sinclair Broadcast Group stations.

Trump would be 82 in 2028.

Trump is planning a rally in the politically critical state of Pennsylvania on Monday, according to his schedule, and in the crucial states of Georgia and Michigan later in the week.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is showing a slight edge in the race in recent polls, attended a fundraiser in New York on Sunday afternoon. The Democratic nominee and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have done few interviews, instead opting to keep a tight rein on their message.

Trump has also all but ruled out another debate against Harris, who accepted an invitation from CNN for Oct. 23, which is 13 days before the election.

"She's done one debate, I've done two," Trump said. "It's too late to do another, I'd love to in many ways but it's too late, the voting is cast, the voters are out there, immediately -- is everybody voting, please? Get out and vote."

Even among some Republicans, Harris was widely considered to have won the first and only debate between the two, which was held on Sept. 10 and aired on ABC News.

Trump also appeared in a debate with President Joe Biden on CNN before he dropped out of the race. Biden is 81, three years older than Trump.

In-person voting began Friday in Minnesota, Virginia and South Dakota. It is the closest race for the White House in 60 years.

Idaho, Maryland, New York and West Virginia are required to send out absentee ballots Friday. Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey and Tennessee must send out absentee ballots Saturday.

In 2020 election, more than 69% of votes cast in the election were through mail-in ballots or early in-person voting, according to election data compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's election data science lab. This was during the pandemic.