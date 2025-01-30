Trump says US to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico as soon as Saturday

Investing.com -- President Donald Trump said the United States would impose 25% on tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday.

The president flagged a trio of issues including inadequate border control to stem the flow of illegal immigration as well as fentanyl drugs coming into the country and the large U.S. trade deficits with both countries.

Trump also said he would decide on Thursday night whether oil imported from both countries would be subject to the tariffs.

