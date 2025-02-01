Trump says Venezuela agrees to receive illegal migrants captured in US

Jasper Ward
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Migrants endure wind and dust storm along bank of the Rio Grande river in El Paso

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to receive all Venezuelan illegal migrants captured in the United States and pay for their transport.

"Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said Venezuela has also agreed to provide transportation.

The Venezuelan government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

U.S. envoy Richard Grenell met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the South American country on Friday. Hours after their meeting, six American hostages were released and returned to the United States from Venezuela.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement of Venezuela's decision to accept the return of its citizens who were illegally in the United States comes one week after Trump threatened to impose tariffs and sanctions after Colombia refused to accept military flights carrying deportees. Colombia reversed its course and agreed to accept migrants following the threats.

"We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all countries," said Trump, who vowed to crack down on illegal immigration in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, a Republican, issued an array of executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration after taking office on Jan. 20, including actions aimed at deporting record numbers of migrants in the U.S. without legal status.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; editing by Diane Craft)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Envoy Meets Maduro in Push for Venezuelan Deportations

    (Bloomberg) -- An adviser for President Donald Trump met with President Nicolas Maduro in a bid to get Venezuela to accept deportation flights carrying gang members and to secure the release of American prisoners.Most Read from BloombergHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushHousing Aid Uncertain After T

  • Trump’s First Test in Office

    Panelists joined to discuss the worst aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

  • Alessandra Ambrosio Shimmers in Mesh Maxi Dress at the Marc Cain Fall 2025 Collection Show at Berlin Fashion Week

    Ambrosio previously modeled for the label in 2016.

  • Trump prepares to revoke legal status for many migrants who arrived under Biden

    The Trump administration is preparing to revoke legal status for many migrants who entered the United States under a Biden-era program, according to a source familiar with the planning, expanding the pool of people who could be deported.

  • Pete Hegseth Won’t Rule Out Invading Mexico to Stop Drug Cartels

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth won’t rule out military action in Mexico to prevent drugs from crossing America’s southern border amid the Trump administration’s renewed effort to crack down on transnational crime. Speaking with Fox News on Friday night, the former network host said “all options will be on the table” after President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating “certain international cartels (the Cartels) and other organizations” as foreign terrorist organizations. A

  • Trump Plans To Nullify New Federal Union Contracts

    The president said agreements reached late in Joe Biden's presidency were meant to "harm my Administration."

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

    Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • Trump Blames DEI For Deadly DC Plane Collision

    Trump claimed it was "common sense" that hiring practices seeking to prioritize diversity would backfire.

  • Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

  • JD Vance Spends Day of Tragedy Trolling Foreign Podcaster

    JD Vance found time to insult a British podcaster on Thursday as the nation reeled from the worst aviation disaster in almost a quarter of a century. The vice president was responding to criticism from Rory Stewart, a former Conservative lawmaker who now co-hosts the popular “The Rest Is Politics” podcast. Stewart, who was also a tutor to Princes William and Harry and teaches at Yale, had trashed comments made in a Fox News interview on Wednesday. “There’s this old school—and I think it’s a very