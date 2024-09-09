Trump says he will vote to legalize marijuana in Florida: ‘It’s time to end needless arrests’

Donald Trump has vowed to vote “yes” on legislation that would legalize Marjijuana for personal use in Florida, saying that the move would “end needless arrests and incarcerations”.

The former president doubled down on his position on Florida’s Marijuana Legalization Initiative, Amendment 3, set to appear on the November ballot which would grant adults of 21-years-old and over to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products.

While medical marijuana is already legal in the Sunshine State, a “yes” vote for Florida Amendment 3 would legalize the Schedule I drug for recreational purposes, allowing for the possession of up to three grams. Growing the plant will still be illegal even if the amendment was passed.

Under current legislation, possession of up to 20 grams of the drug is considered a misdemeanor offense, and is punishable by up to a year in prison. Prosecutors filed more than 16,000 charges against people for possession of small amounts of marijuana in Florida last year.

Trump, who is a resident Floridan which allows him to cast a vote, has declared he will be voting “yes” come November the 5. Amendment 3 will have to garner 60 per cent of the vote for changes to legislation to be made.

The former president shared his support for Florida Amendment 3 late last month (AP)

“As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late on Sunday evening.

“We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product. As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November.”

The former president’s stance on the drug’s legalization differs to many other state Republicans.

In May, the Republican Party of Florida unanimously passed a resolution opposing Amendment 3, condemning the Democrats for pushing a yes vote as the party’s “only way to win support for their radical agenda”.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has previously denounced the measure claiming that “this state will start to smell like marijuana,” adding that it would be “bad for quality of life”.

Ron DeSantis takes a much more conservative stance with legislation surrounding marijuana legalization (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“As President, we will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug, and work with Congress to pass common sense laws, including safe banking for state authorized companies, and supporting states rights to pass marijuana laws, like in Florida, that work so well for their citizens,” Trump concluded.

The former president came out in support of bill change at the end of last month, writing on Truth Social that “personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults” with the amendment “whether people like it or not”.

In a memo first seen by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris’s staff slammed Trump for “brazen flip-flopping” after his post, condemning his newly-peddled stance as “just making things up” as an attempt to bolster his election chances with more moderate voters ahead of November.

Despite the former president’s belief that the amendment will be passed later this year, the polls have been mixed.

Margins appear to be tight with 57 per cent of registered voters in favor of the proposal, according to a recent Public Policy Polling survey.

While opposition campaign Vote No On 3’s poll found that 64 per cent of voters would be in favor of reform.