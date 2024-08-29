Trump says he wants government or insurance companies to pay for IVF

At a rally in Potterville, Mich., on Thursday, former President Donald Trump said that under his administration, he would have the government or insurance companies pay for in vitro fertilization treatments. He also said a future Trump administration would allow parents to deduct major costs of a newborn from their taxes. Trump did not detail how those plans would work.

Video Transcript

I'm announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment.

Fertilization for women IVF treatment because we want more babies to put it very nicely.

And for the same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes so that parents that have a beautiful baby we'll be able.

So we're pro family.