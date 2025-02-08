Trump says he won’t deport Prince Harry because ‘he’s got enough problems with wife Meghan’

Donald Trump says he has no plans to deport Prince Harry from the US adding the royal has “enough problems” with his wife.

The US President swipe at Meghan Markle came amid the Duke of Sussex’s legal battle over his immigration status.

On Friday, Trump said: “I don’t want to do that.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

In Spare, his 2023 memoir, Harry - now 40 - admitted taking cocaine several times as a teenager and experimented with cannabis and mushrooms.

It prompted the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing US think tank, to suggest he had lied on his documentation or could have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration when he stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California after “Megxit”.

The group launched a legal battle against Department for Homeland Security when a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain his application was rejected. Heritage claimed it was of “immense public interest”.

Harry and Meghan at launch of Invictus Games (The Invictus Games Foundation)

In September 2024, the case was closed when a judge ruled that Harry’s application would remain private as he had a “legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status”.

But on Wednesday, the case will be reopened in a federal court in Washington DC.

Republican Trump previously said he “wouldn’t protect” the duke and has been no fan of the Duchess of Sussex, 43, who supported his Democrat rival Kamala Harris in 2020.

US visa applicants are asked by the DHS whether they have ever been a drug abuser, addict or violated laws relating to controlled substances.

If they answer yes, they can still receive a waiver but it has never been confirmed which type of visa Harry applied for.