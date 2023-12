The Telegraph

The welcome news that Britain, Italy and Japan are jointly to build the next generation of fighter jets, a programme to be based in the UK, highlights the determination among non-American, Western (in the broadest sense) countries to prepare against the contingency of US withdrawal from Western defence engagement in favour of a national US-centric or isolationist approach to security. The European Union had already concluded in the wake of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine that it needed to become a