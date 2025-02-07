Trump Seemingly Praises Travis Kelce After He Called President's Support 'Awesome'

President Donald Trump has curiously become a newfound fan of NFL star Travis Kelce, who coincidentally expressed Wednesday during a press conference that it would be “a great honor” for Trump to attend his Super Bowl game on Sunday in New Orleans.

Trump seemingly reciprocated the sentiment Friday and wrote on his Truth Social platform that “the absolute best tight end in football” will be playing in the game, which could ultimately only mean Kelce or Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

“Two great Quarterbacks in this game,” Trump wrote Friday. “Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!) … ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!! I’ll be doing the interview before the game, at 3:00 P.M.”

The seeming praise for Kelce is a surprise, as Trump expressed severe disdain for Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he wrote at the time.

Swifties were just as baffled Wednesday when her partner spoke favorably of Trump.

“It’s a great honor,” Kelce told reporters. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”

Kelce was presumably expressing pride about the president attending his game rather than directly endorsing his policies. If Trump indeed shows on Sunday, it would be the first time in history that a sitting U.S. president has done so.

Even “The View” praised Kelce as a “diplomat” Friday for his “classy” response.

Kelce and Swift celebrate his victory over the San Francisco 49ers at last year's Super Bowl. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Some social media users are convinced the cordiality between Trump and Kelce is a ploy, meanwhile, and that “Trump has been working to get Taylor Swift on his side.” The billionaire pop star is expected to attend the game Sunday, but did so last year, as well.

Unsurprisingly, Trump concluded his post Friday by criticizing former President Joe Biden — who dropped out of the presidential race in July after mounting concern about his cognitive abilities — and noted that his pre-game interview Sunday will be a return to form.

“There hasn’t been one in four years,” wrote Trump. “(Gee, I wonder why?)”

