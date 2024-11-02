Trump Seethes Over Mic Issues At Wisconsin Rally: Want Me To 'Knock The Hell Out' Of Someone?

Donald Trump used apparent technical issues during a campaign rally on Friday to attack those working the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“You got to be kidding? Do you want to see me knock the hell out people backstage?” asked the GOP nominee, who called it a “pretty stupid situation” after supporters chanted “fix the mic” during his speech.

He later continued, “I get so angry I’m up here seething, I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too, ’cause these stupid people.”

Trump went on to rant about his former chief-of-staff and retired U.S. Marine Corps general John Kelly before continuing to fume over apparent issues with his microphone.

Trump then held the microphone away from his lectern and appeared to mimic oral sex on the microphone stand.

You can watch more of his bizarre behavior during the rally in the clip below.

Trump's closing argument to Wisconsin: four straight minutes complaining about his microphone pic.twitter.com/SieYxQgFhY — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 2, 2024

The former president toyed with attacking those backstage just one day after he conjured up a violent, gun-filled scenario involving ex-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) during an event in Arizona with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Cheney — who, along with her former Vice President Dick Cheney, has endorsed Kamala Harris — condemned Trump’s imagined scenario and described it as “how dictators destroy free nations.”

Harris slammed Trump’s remarks as “disqualifying,” adding that anyone “who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.”

Trump has a history of using violent rhetoric at his rallies and recently suggested that a protestor could “get the hell knocked out of her” at an event in California last month.

In 2016, he told supporters in Iowa to “knock the crap” out of hecklers.

The GOP nominee, later in the same month, told a crowd in Nevada that he’d like to punch a protestor “in the face.”

“You know what they used to do to a guy like that in a place like this?” he said. “They’d be carried out on a stretcher, folks.”

