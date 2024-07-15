Trump Has Selected his Running Mate: It's not This Man

Former President Donald Trump built tension around the upcoming pick for his running mate on Monday.

It won’t be Florida's Senator Marco Rubio, with multiple outlets reporting he got a call from the Trump campaign informing him he won’t be the vice presidential pick.

Multiple sources familiar with the process had earlier told the Daily Beast that Rubio's status as a Florida resident became a problem as talks progressed, given that the Constitution forbids running mates from the same state. Rubio had side he would be willing to change his residence.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.