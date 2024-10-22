Trump Sends New Demand to CBS Over Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Donald Trump has doubled-down on his ongoing spat with CBS by lawyering up over his claims the network’s interview with his Democratic opponent was doctored to make her look more favorable to voters.

The Republican candidate posted images to Truth Social on Monday night of a letter to the network from his legal representatives who claim “ CBS and its 60 Minutes producers intentionally misled the public” and that the broadcaster’s “manipulative editing was aimed at causing confusion among the electorate regarding Vice President Kamala Harris ’s abilities, intelligence and appeal.”

The missive goes on to demand that CBS “immediately provide and publicly release the full, unedited transcript” of her interview, and that “in contemplation of possible litigation” the network should “preserve all communications and documents” relating to her appearance on the show.

The letter comes after Trump called for the network’s broadcast license to be immediately revoked over the incident which, in typically bellicose fashion, Trump has described as the “single Biggest Scandal in Broadcast History.”

60 Minutes has already publicly responded to Trump’s claims the Harris interview was doctored for political ends, stating plainly this is “false” and reminding viewers that the Republican presidential candidate unexpectedly bailed on his own sit-down with the program earlier this month over apparent issues with fact-checking.

“Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open,” the show’s statement read. “If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.”

Not that Trump would appear likely to take them up on the offer. The Republican nominee has abruptly canceled other interviews with CNBC and NBC over the past few weeks amid reports about him being exhausted as Election Day nears.

He has, naturally, remained enduringly available to the politically-warmer climes of Fox & Friends.

