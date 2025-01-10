Trump will be sentenced in his hush money case, days before he returns to the White House

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz And Jake Offenhartz
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — In a singular moment in U.S. history, President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing Friday for his New York hush money conviction after the nation's highest court refused to intervene.

Like so much else in the criminal case and the current American political landscape, the scenario set to unfold in an austere Manhattan courtroom was unimaginable only a few years ago. A state judge is to say what consequences, if any, the country's former and soon-to-be leader will face for felonies that a jury found he committed.

With Trump 10 days from inauguration, Judge Juan M. Merchan has indicated he plans a no-penalty sentence called an unconditional discharge, and prosecutors aren't opposing it. That would mean no jail time, no probation and no fines would be imposed, but nothing is final until Friday's proceeding is done.

Regardless of the outcome, Trump, a Republican, will become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who is expected to appear by video from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, will have the opportunity to speak. He has pilloried the case, the only one of his four criminal indictments that has gone to trial and possibly the only one that ever will.

The judge has indicated that he plans the unconditional discharge — a rarity in felony convictions — partly to avoid complicated constitutional issues that would arise if he imposed a penalty that overlapped with Trump’s presidency.

The hush money case accused Trump of fudging his business' records to veil a $130,000 payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels. She was paid, late in Trump’s 2016 campaign, not to tell the public about a sexual encounter she maintains the two had a decade earlier. He says nothing sexual happened between them, and he contends that his political adversaries spun up a bogus prosecution to try to damage him.

“I never falsified business records. It is a fake, made up charge,” the Republican president-elect wrote on his Truth Social platform last week. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the charges, is a Democrat.

Bragg's office said in a court filing Monday that Trump committed “serious offenses that caused extensive harm to the sanctity of the electoral process and to the integrity of New York’s financial marketplace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the specific charges were about checks and ledgers, the underlying accusations were seamy and deeply entangled with Trump’s political rise. Prosecutors said Daniels was paid off — through Trump's personal attorney at the time, Michael Cohen — as part of a wider effort to keep voters from hearing about Trump's alleged extramarital escapades.

Trump denies the alleged encounters occurred. His lawyers said he wanted to squelch the stories to protect his family, not his campaign. And while prosecutors said Cohen's reimbursements for paying Daniels were deceptively logged as legal expenses, Trump says that's simply what they were.

“There was nothing else it could have been called,” he wrote on Truth Social last week, adding, “I was hiding nothing.”

Trump's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to forestall a trial. Since his May conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, they have pulled virtually every legal lever within reach to try to get the conviction overturned, the case dismissed or at least the sentencing postponed.

They have made various arguments to Merchan, New York appeals judges, and federal courts including the Supreme Court. The Trump attorneys have leaned heavily into assertions of presidential immunity from prosecution, and they got a boost in July from a Supreme Court decision that affords former commanders-in-chief considerable immunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was a private citizen and presidential candidate when Daniels was paid in 2016. He was president when the reimbursements to Cohen were made and recorded the following year.

On one hand, Trump's defense argued that immunity should have kept jurors from hearing some evidence, such as testimony about some of his conversations with then-White House communications director Hope Hicks.

And after Trump won this past November's election, his lawyers argued that the case had to be scrapped to avoid impinging on his upcoming presidency and his transition to the Oval Office.

Merchan, a Democrat, repeatedly postponed the sentencing, initially set for July. But last week, he set Friday's date, citing a need for “finality.” He wrote that he strove to balance Trump's need to govern, the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, the respect due a jury verdict and the public’s expectation that "no one is above the law.”

Trump's lawyers then launched a flurry of last-minute efforts to block the sentencing. Their last hope vanished Thursday night with a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that declined to delay the sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the other criminal cases that once loomed over Trump have ended or stalled ahead of trial.

After Trump's election, special counsel Jack Smith closed out the federal prosecutions over Trump’s handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. A state-level Georgia election interference case is locked in uncertainty after prosecutorFaniWillis was removed from it.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of President-elect Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz And Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Even MAGA’s Favorite Canadian Thinks Trump’s 51st State Idea Is Dumb

    President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Canada should become the 51st state drew a rebuke from the leader of the U.S. neighbor’s MAGA-lite opposition leader Tuesday. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, asserted his is a “great and independent country” in a post on X. Inverting one of Trump’s favorite slogans, he said a government under his leadership would put “Canada First.” Poilievre is arguably the chief importer—sans tariffs—of MAGA-style politics to

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • No longer a joke: Ministers say Trump's threats to absorb Canada need to be taken seriously

    Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Donald Trump’s Disaster-Hijacking Playbook Exposed By Expert On Right-Wing Media

    Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail -- involving the president-elect -- that means "everything just feels worse all the time."

  • Opinion - Justin Trudeau just set a positive example for all the world’s other megalomaniacs

    Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canada's prime minister is a rare demonstration of a leader stepping back and serving the good of the country, while other leaders should consider following suit to preserve stability and offer renewal.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Liberals set to announce Trudeau's successor as party leader on March 9

    OTTAWA — The federal Liberals will announce a new leader on March 9, the party announced late Thursday, giving potential candidates just two weeks to decide to run and potential voters less than three weeks to join the party in order to vote.

  • This is what some Windsorites think about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state

    United States president-elect Donald Trump has made repeated comments about making Canada a U.S. state, this week in a press conference saying he would use economic pressure to make it happen. We checked with Windsorites to see how they feel about the comments.

  • Geraldo Rivera Says Why He'd Punch This Top Trump Ally 'In The Nose'

    The former Fox News personality said he would return to boxing to do it.

  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he spoke with Trump about clerk before hush-money filing

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke with President-elect Donald Trump about a former law clerk the day before Trump went to the high court in a push to delay the sentencing in his New York hush-money case, the justice said Wednesday.