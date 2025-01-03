Trump to be sentenced for hush money trial 10 days before his inauguration

Donald Trump became the first president, former or sitting, to be convicted of a criminal offence last May - AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial has upheld his historic criminal conviction and scheduled his sentencing for 10 days before his inauguration.

Justice Juan Merchan denied Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the case in light of his election victory but suggested he give him an unconditional discharge – a rare and lenient alternative to jail or probation.

Mr Merchan said Mr Trump could appear for the sentencing on Jan 10 either in-person or virtually, a move that will cement Mr Trump’s status as a criminal weeks before he is sworn in as the 47th US president.

“A sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow defendant to pursue his appellate options,” Mr Merchan wrote in an 18-page decision released Friday.

The sentence would contrast with a conditional discharge, which allows defendants to walk free if they meet certain requirements, such as maintaining employment or paying restitution.

Responding to Mr Merchan’s announcement, Steven Cheung, Mr Trump’s incoming communications director, said: “Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA witch hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence.

“This lawless case should have never been brought and the constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the presidential transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the witch hunts.

“There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

Mr Trump spoke out about the verdict at the time.

The president-elect was found guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It was the first time a US president – former or sitting – had been convicted of or charged with a criminal offence.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years in prison., but before his election victory, legal experts said it was unlikely Mr Trump would be sentenced to prison, although not impossible.

His sentencing, which had initially been scheduled for July, has been pushed back several times due to a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity and Mr Trump’s election victory.

In Mr Trump’s legal team’s second motion to dismiss the case, his lawyers argued that having the verdict hanging over him during his presidency would impede his ability to govern.

Mr Trump’s first motion – which argued that the case ran afoul of the highest court’s immunity ruling – was unsuccessful.

A sentencing date of Nov 26 was pushed back indefinitely after Mr Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the election.

Prosecutors with Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which brought the case, said there were measures short of the “extreme remedy” of overturning the jury’s verdict that could assuage Mr Trump’s concerns about being distracted by a criminal case while serving as president.



They suggested several options to Mr Merchan, including delaying the sentencing until Mr Trump, 78, leaves the White House in 2029, or guaranteeing a sentence that would not involve prison time.

Justice Juan Merchan seen in a sketch at the time of the trial - Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

The prosecutors also said the judge could simply terminate the case with a notation that Mr Trump was never sentenced and that his conviction was neither affirmed nor reversed on appeal. They said a similar approach was used in cases where a defendant dies after being convicted but before being sentenced.



The case stemmed from a $130,000 payment that Mr Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Ms Daniels. The payment was for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she has said she had a decade earlier with Mr Trump, which he denies.



Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in the case and continues to insist it was a “witch hunt” and “election interference”.



On Dec 16 Mr Trump lost a separate attempt to dismiss the conviction in light of the US Supreme Court’s decision that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted over their official actions, and that evidence of their official actions cannot be presented in criminal cases over personal conduct.



In denying Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss, Mr Merchan said the prosecution over “decidedly personal acts of falsifying business records poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the executive branch”.



Mr Trump was charged in three other state and federal criminal cases in 2023: one involving classified documents he kept after leaving office and two others involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.



He pleaded not guilty in all three cases. The Justice Department moved to dismiss the two federal cases after Mr Trump’s election victory.