Trump nominates wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon as education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has named wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon as his nominee to be education secretary.

Trump announced Tuesday night that the transition co-chair and former Small Business Administration head would take up the post.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income,” Trump said in a statement. “As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families.”

The decision formed after it became clear that fellow transition co-chair Howard Lutnick, and not McMahon, would be made commerce secretary, according to CNN.

Lutnick, the CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, was also in the running to become treasury secretary, setting off a fight with Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager.

McMahon led the Small Business Administration between 2017 and 2019 when she left to head up the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

The 76-year-old is the board chair of the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, created in 2021 by McMahon and other advisers from Trump’s first stint in the White House, such as Larry Kudlow, the former director of the National Economic Council.

Raising millions since its founding, the America First Policy Institute has served as a home for possible future Trump appointees and advisers, putting forward policies for a second Trump White House.

Donald Trump speaks with SBA Administrator Linda McMahon during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on August 1, 2017. McMahon is expected to be named education secretary in the second Trump administration (AFP via Getty Images)

McMahon, the wife of Vince McMahon, was previously the CEO of WWE, which she co-founded. She left the role in 2009 after transforming it from a small wrestling entertainment firm to a media giant.

She ran for senate in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, losing both times. The non-profit Open Secrets which tracks campaign financing found that she spent $50.1m of her own money in 2010 and $48.7m two years later.

In 2012, Trump donated $5,000 to her campaign.

According to Open Secrets, McMahon donated more than $7m to two Super PACs supporting Trump during his first run for president.

“Linda served for two years on the Connecticut Board of Education, where she was one of fifteen members overseeing all Public Education in the State, including its Technical High School system,” Trump added in his Tuesday statement. “She also served as a Member of the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, for two stints totaling over 16 years.”

Trump has made clear that he wants to abolish the federal Department of Education after previously accusing it of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material.”

But to axe the department, Trump would probably need the support of at least 60 senators, including some Democrats, who would not vote to abolish the department, which is in charge of funding for public schools, student loans, and programs to aid students with lower incomes.

Similarly, Trump would struggle to get the House to abolish the department. Last year, abolishing the department was attached as an amendment to a separate bill, and 60 Republicans voted against the measure.

“We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said Tuesday.