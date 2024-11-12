Trump Set To Name Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State: Report

Trump Set To Name Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State: Report

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly plans to name Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) as his secretary of state, The New York Times reported Monday night.

The Times, citing people familiar with Trump’s plans, said his decision could still change but appears to have firmed up after he considered naming Rubio his running mate before settling on Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R).

Rubio was a fierce and loyal backer of Trump during the 2024 campaign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related...