Trump shakes hands with Pence, engages Obama at Carter funeral

Funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Washington

By Stephanie Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greeted and shook hands on Thursday with his estranged former vice president Mike Pence, as current and former administrations gathered at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington.

Republicans Trump and Pence have had a strained relationship since the end of Trump's first term, which ran from 2017 through 2021. During that time, Pence served Trump loyally but refused Trump's demand that he overturn his 2020 election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021 before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday at Carter's funeral, Pence sat behind Trump, who was in the second row with other former presidents and first ladies, including former President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Biden and Harris were in the first row.

Former Vice President Al Gore was seated next to Pence. As Trump entered his row ahead of the funeral service, Gore stood and shook Trump's hand and then Pence stood. Trump extended his hand to Pence.

Trump and Pence shook hands with little expression on their faces, and Pence nodded. Pence then shook the hand of Trump's wife Melania before they all sat

Trump and Obama spoke continuously ahead of the funeral service, with Obama nodding seriously in response to Trump before breaking into a grin.

Pence did not endorse his former boss during last year's presidential election, which Trump won over current Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence refused Trump's instructions to delay or halt the certification of current President Joe Biden's 2020 election win over Trump, drawing an angry rebuke from Trump during the riot. Some rioters shouted, "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence has said that his life was put in danger that day, and he urged Republican primary voters not to choose Trump as their White House candidate last year.

