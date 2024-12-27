Trump shares bizarre Truth Social post claiming Bill Gates asked to come to Mar-a-Lago

Kelly Rissman
·2 min read

As tensions flare between Elon Musk and Trump’s MAGA allies, President-elect Donald Trump posted what appeared to be a personal message to Musk on Truth Social, claiming that fellow billionaire Bill Gates asked to come to Mar-a-Lago.

In an early morning post on Friday, Trump suggested the Microsoft co-founder had asked to come to Mar-a-Lago. The 78-year-old Republican encouraged him to visit.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!” Trump wrote. He signed it “DJT.”

It’s not immediately clear whether Gates would visit Trump at his Florida estate. The Independent has reached out to a representative for Gates for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gates, whose net worth Forbes estimated to be more than $104 billion, reportedly first met with Trump in December 2016 after he clinched his first presidential election. He congratulated Trump after he won again in November.

Businessman Bill Gates exits through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City in December 13, 2016 (REUTERS)
Businessman Bill Gates exits through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City in December 13, 2016 (REUTERS)

Trump has met with a handful of billionaires in recent weeks at Mar-a-Lago, including Amazon founderJeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” Trump boasted on Truth Social after dining with Bezos.

The “X” mentioned in the post appears to be a reference to the Space X founder’s son, X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk calls X for short, CNN reported.

The strange public note comes as Musk, Trump’s “best buddy”, has been clashing online with other close Trump allies over the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix (AP)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix (AP)

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who together will head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency office, have defended the visas while Laura Loomer and others have criticized it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the feud escalated to a new level when Loomer accused Musk of removing her blue checkmark on X, the social media platform he owns, “because I dared to question his support for H1B visas, the replacement of American tech workers by Indian immigrants, and I questioned his relationship with China,” she wrote in a post.

She continued: “Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program and I support his policy. Now, as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, I’m having my free speech silenced by a tech billionaire for simply questioning the tech oligarchy.”

Latest Stories

  • All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already

    Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.

  • CNN Pundit Has Pretty Convincing Take on What Started MAGA Civil War

    A MAGA civil war started by Donald Trump’s government efficiency advisor Vivek Ramaswamy declaring war on American culture has a simple explanation, according to CNN’s resident Republican: bullying. In a post on social media platform X analyzing why “top tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” Ramaswamy argued that “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” celebrating jocks and prom queens over the valedictoria

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Trump’s DOGE Guy Sparks MAGA Civil War With Slam on American Culture

    That’s one way to tick off your supporters. Donald Trump’s DOGE appointee Vivek Ramaswamy set MAGA social media alight Thursday after he called U.S. culture “mediocre” in a screed that disparaged prom queens, high school jocks, and even “Saturday morning cartoons.” The controversial post came amid debate on whether the U.S. should continue approving H-1B visas to foreign workers or not. Ramaswamy made clear he favors the program, concluding modern day Americans simply aren’t focussed enough to c

  • Chuck Schumer Reveals Stealth Dem Plan to Block MAGA Revolution

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Trump tells 37 people with sentences commuted by Biden to ‘go to hell’ in lengthy Christmas post

    President-elect Trump on Wednesday used a lengthy Christmas Day social media post to tell the 37 people who had their death sentences commuted by President Biden to “go to hell.” “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon…

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Right-Wing Media’s Hilarious Self-Own Over Tulsi Gabbard

    A writer for the right-wing National Review has eviscerated his own magazine for two editorials it ran in support of Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for head of national intelligence. The conservative-media stalwart had previously published pieces by former CIA counterterrorism director Bernard Hudson and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) arguing that decades of instability in the Middle East have eroded Americans’ faith in the intelligence community. Gabbard, a former House Democra

  • North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine as it says Russia is trying to hide Pyongyang's losses

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was trying to "conceal losses" of North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Opinion - A truce with Russia could lead to ultimate Ukrainian victory

    The collapse of the Russian regime is more real than many experts think.

  • Trump's defense policy pick once said TSMC can't end up in Chinese hands if China takes Taiwan

    "Disabling or destroying TSMC is table stakes if China is taking over Taiwan," former senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby said in February.

  • Nikki Haley rips Ramaswamy: ‘Nothing wrong’ with American culture

    Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed her onetime GOP presidential primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday for arguing American culture is to blame for a lack of U.S.-born engineers. “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote in a post on the social platform X. “All you have to do…

  • Relatives of Bashar Assad arrested as they tried to fly out of Lebanon, officials say

    BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.

  • This weekend’s wins for Trump might just be wins for democracy too | Opinion

    Thirty-four Republicans voted against his budget plan. That’s a caucus big enough to tank anything crazy in the future. From David Mastio:

  • New video emerges in Kazakhstan passenger plane crash

    ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Mick Mulroy discuss the fatal crash that killed at least 38 people.