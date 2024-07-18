Trump shooter’s chilling final social media message revealed: ‘July 13 will be my premiere’

Donald Trump’s would-be assassin posted a chilling final message on social media where he warned about his dark plans for the day that he carried out his deadly attack, it has been revealed.

“July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” Thomas Matthew Crooks wrote on the online gamer platform Steam, according to Fox News.

The dark message was revealed to Senate and House lawmakers on Wednesday during a briefing with FBI officials as authorities continue to learn more about the 20-year-old gunman and his movements in the lead-up to the shooting.

On July 13, Crooks headed to the site of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, armed with an AR-15 his father had legally purchased.

After scaling the roof of a building just outside the security perimeter but only around 150 yards from the podium where the Republican presidential candidate took to the stage, Crooks opened fire.

Trump was struck in the ear before ducking behind the podium and being rushed by Secret Service agents, who threw their bodies over his.

Three rallygoers were also shot, one fatally.

Law enforcement search the home of gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks (EPA)

Crooks had been researching both Trump and President Joe Biden online prior to the attack and had images of the two rivals as well as other political figures including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and Fulton County DA Fani Willis, the FBI officials revealed in the briefing.

The gunman’s two cellphones also revealed searches for the dates of Trump’s public events as well as for the Democratic National Convention, the August event where the Democratic party will officially crown its presidential and vice presidential candidates.

He had also visited the rally site twice after it was announced – the second time being earlier on the day of the shooting.

While searches of his cellphones and the home he shared with his parents have revealed new information about the gunman, there is one major thing that investigators continue to be stumped by: his motive.

Crooks had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement before Saturday.

Online records reveal that Crooks had been registered to vote as a Republican. However, federal campaign finance reports show that he had also made a $15 contribution to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called Progressive Turnout Project on January 20, 2021.

Former high school classmate described his views as “slightly right leaning” but couldn’t recall him ever speaking up with strong political views.

But FBI officials reportedly told lawmakers that they hadn’t found any “political or ideological information” at the shooter’s home and that there were no signs that he had strong political views that contributed to the attack.

One potential line of investigation is focusing on the gunman’s mental health, with lawmakers confirming that he had searched for “major depressive disorder” on one of his cellphones.

The briefing came as calls mount from Republicans on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to quit over the agency’s response to the shooting, after it emerged that the gunman had been spotted by authorities multiple times at the rally site prior to the attack.

In an especially fiery exchange, Cheatle was confronted by GOP lawmakers on the floor of the RNC on Wednesday night.