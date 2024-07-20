Trump Shooter Crooks Wasn’t on Rifle Team or Bullied, According to School

Bethel Park High School officials have contradicted reports that Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was bullied, threatening, and a member of the school’s rifle team.

In updated statements posted Saturday, officials said they have “no record” of Crooks ever trying out or being dismissed from the rifle team due to character or performance concerns, as previously reported.

“It is possible that Crooks informally attended a practice, took a shot, and never returned,” the school said in its statement. However, the school added that they “don’t have any record of that happening.”

A statement also dispelled reports that Crooks made threats of violence against the school, describing Crooks as a “quiet, bright young man who generally got along with his teachers and classmates.” And according to the school, there was no indication in his grades or behavior that he was being bullied.

“According to our records, Mr. Crooks excelled academically, regularly attended school, and had no disciplinary incidents, including those related to bullying or threats,” the school said. They added that it would be “wildly irresponsible” for them to speculate about Crooks’ life outside the school since graduating in 2022.

Reports about what Crooks might have been doing before he took a shot at former President Trump at Pennsylvania rally have included that he searched for porn and used a drone at scope out the event.

