Trump shooter rejected from school rifle club for being a ‘dangerous shot’

Thomas Matthew Crooks's Bethel Park High School classmates described him as an intelligent student with few friends - The Bethel Park School District

The shooter who opened fire on Donald Trump was rejected from his school’s rifle club over his poor aim, his former classmates have said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was identified by the FBI as the man who tried to assassinate the former president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

The federal investigators said he had used an AR-15 style rifle purchased by his father to unleash five shots from a rooftop on the edges of the Butler Farm Show Grounds, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Crooks was shot and killed by secret service agents moments after he began firing, injuring Mr Trump, killing a spectator and seriously wounding two more.

Classmates at Bethel Park High, where the shooter graduated from in 2022, described him as an intelligent student with few friends.

The 20-year-old liked to play chess and video games and was learning computer coding.

Jameson Myers, who attended both elementary and high school with the suspect, said Crooks had attended trials for their school’s rifle team but had been asked not to return after “preseason”.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” Mr Myers told ABC News.

An anonymous member of the team, cited in the report by ABC, said Crooks “wasn’t really fit for the rifle team”.

They added: “He also shot terribly.”

Mr Myers said he was a “nice kid who never talked poorly of anyone”, adding: “I never have thought him capable of anything I’ve seen him do in the last few days.

“When I did speak with him, he just seemed like a normal boy who was not particularly popular but never got picked on or anything.”

Another classmate, Summer Barkley, told CBS Pittsburgh that Crooks was liked by his teachers.

Mark Sigafoos, who graduated with Crooks, said: “This is one of the things that is being misconstrued – he was not some type of loner trench coat wearer.

“And I will say he was definitely nerdy, for sure, but he never gave off that he was creepy or like a school shooter.

“He seemed like he wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

However, other classmates said he had been bullied in school because of his “appearance”, and some considered him a potential threat.

“He was bullied almost every day. He would sit alone at lunch. I mean, he was just an outcast, and you know how kids are nowadays”, one former pupil told NBC.

“They go see someone like that and target him because they think it’s funny or whatever. It’s the best way I can describe it. And honestly, it’s kinda sad. I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know.”

Many of the details surrounding Crooks’ life and his potential motives remain unclear to investigators.

FBI officials have said they are treating the incident as a possible case of domestic terrorism, as the shooter had left explosive materials in the vehicle he drove to the event.

Secret service agents rush a bloodied Trump off the stage following the shooting - Anna Moneymaker

However, investigators have not unearthed a manifesto or any evidence that the suspect had strongly held political beliefs.

There are no signs of him having accounts on the popular social media networks Facebook or Instagram.

He did have an account on the online Discord messaging platform, but the firm said it was “rarely utilised and we have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident or discuss his political views”.

Crooks was a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club in Pennsylvania, which has a range of 200m - longer than the distance from which he attempted to kill Trump.

“Obviously, the club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday,” the shooting range said in a statement.

“The club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President.”

The nursing home where Crooks worked said its staff had no reason for “concern” over their former colleague.

One said he had recently worked with Crooks to make it easier for elderly residents to open packets of ranch dressing without making a mess.

He was a registered Republican but had also donated to a progressive cause in 2021. His parents were registered as a Democrat and Libertarian.