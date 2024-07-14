Trump shooting 'a horrific and heinous act' - Taoiseach

The attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday was "truly shocking" and must be condemned, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.

Mr Trump was shot in the right ear as he addressed supporters at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The US Secret Service confirmed a bystander had been killed and two others are in hospital in a critical condition.

The attacker, who has been named by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was also shot dead.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told BBC News NI's Sunday Politics programme it was a "horrific and heinous criminal act".

He also welcomed news that Mr Trump had spoken with President Joe Biden in the aftermath of the incident.

Simon Harris said he sends his best wishes to Donald Trump and others caught up in the attack [PA Media]

"I’m relieved that President Trump is secure and well and of course my thoughts are with all of those who have been injured and most particularly with the innocent spectator who has been killed," Mr Harris continued.

"Political violence must always be condemned, always be called out and I must say it is quite alarming the rise that we are seeing in political violence across the world."

The Irish prime minister said there was a need to "dial down the rhetoric when it comes to demonising political opponents" and called for "real leadership in the United States, real leadership in Europe and real leadership here on this island as well".

President Biden described the attempted assassination as "sick" and added he was "grateful" to hear that Mr Trump was safe.

The White House also confirmed the president's conversation with Mr Trump.

Starmer 'appalled' by Trump shooting

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally and offered the former president and his family his best wishes.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," he posted on social media.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Mr Trump after the attack [Reuters]

Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson said the assassination attempt was a "sickening effort to disrupt democracy".

He said his prayers are with all those who injured or bereaved in the attack.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply shocked" at the incident.

"I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim."

She added: "Political violence has no place in a democracy."

Alliance party leader Naomi Long has said there "can never be any place for political violence in any democracy".

She offered her thoughts to those injured or bereaved by the shooting, and wished Mr Trump a "speedy recovery".

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the attempted assassination is "both disturbing and dangerous" and said it was an "attempt to undermine that democracy".

Jim Allister, leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice, described the scenes as "shocking" and while Mr Trump survived "it underscores the threat to democracy from those who resort to the gun".

What happened at Trump's campaign rally?

Mr Trump was rushed off stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a gunman opened fire from a nearby building at about 18:15 local time on Saturday.

Secret Service agents swarmed the former president after a series of gunshots, before bundling him into a waiting vehicle.

Posting on social media after the shooting, the former president said a bullet had pierced the "upper part" of his right ear.

The former president was taken for treatment but has since been released [Reuters]

The gunman, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was later shot dead.

One bystander was also killed in the shooting, and two others were critically injured.

The FBI has said it is treating the incident as an assassination attempt.