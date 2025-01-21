Trump signs flurry of executive orders hours after second inauguration
Hours after his second inauguration, President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders.
Hours after his second inauguration, President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders.
The 17-year-old shares one notable hobby with her incoming president grandfather: golf
Argentina's Javier Milei was the toast of Trumpworld in the days leading up to Donald Trump's inauguration.
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive at the Capitol on Inauguration Day.
Donald Trump Jr. was seen in unexpected company as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The scene played out at the Bienvenido Ball, billed as the official hispanic inaugural ball, where Guilfoyle was an honorary chair.
Bettina Anderson, new girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., was front and center throughout Inauguration weekend, despite a report that Trumpworld tried in vain to ward him off from a budding relationship with the Palm Beach socialite. Seven friends of the Trump family told Mediaite last week that they were “deeply troubled” by the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump’s new flame after his split from fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Among those, one source told the outlet, was the family patriarch hi
The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.
In his first address after being sworn in on Monday, President Donald Trump repeated several false and misleading statements that he made during his campaign. They included claims about immigration, the economy, electric vehicles and the Panama Canal. Here’s a look at the facts.
Donald Trump’s niece couldn’t hold back her laughter at Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration. Mary Trump reacted to some of the biggest parts of the ceremony, including what she referred to as “one of the most important things to happen today”–Melania’s viral black and white hat. The first lady wore a structured navy coat accessorized with black gloves, a crisp white shirt and a navy-blue wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a white stripe. “Some people said she looked like the H
Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T
When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the U.S. government to resettle in the U.S., including family members of active-duty U.S. military personnel, are having their flights canceled under President Donald Trump's order suspending U.S. refugee programs, a U.S. official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate said on Monday. The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the U.S. as well as Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution because they fought for the former U.S.-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of U.S. veterans and advocacy groups and the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump made an immigration crackdown a major promise of his victorious 2024 election campaign, leaving the fate of U.S. refugee programs up in the air.
Donald Trump's campaign team attempted to troll the outgoing president on social media.
"My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed Monday in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said. The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the agent was killed in the line of duty, although it did not provide details.
Publicly Elon Musk couldn’t care less about attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but privately he has a history of being the ultimate pick-me guy, according to the WEF’s former head of communications. “The Forum is very diplomatic. They’ve never shared the begging emails from Elon Musk when he was a bit younger trying to get his foot in the door to go to Davos,” Adrian Monck told Politico’s Power Play podcast on Monday. “But they do exist, and they’re pretty miserable and cr
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his administration could move ahead with with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian imports on Feb. 1.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.
His presidency was just an hour old when Donald Trump excoriated Joe Biden for pardoning GOP officials who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots—and promised retribution, in the form of salvation. “I was going to talk about the J6 hostages, but you’ll be happy because, you know, it’s action, not words that count, and you’re going to see a lot of action on the J6 hostages,” Trump said during a rambling post-inaugural speech that showed his lingering resentment over the 2020 election result
Entrepreneur is now expected to launch a gubernatorial campaign in his home state of Ohio