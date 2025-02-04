Trump signs memo aiming to block Iran from achieving nuclear weapon

WHITE HOUSE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a presidential memorandum reimposing a tough policy on Iran meant to block the country from achieving a nuclear weapon and to limit its oil exports.

Speaking at the Oval Office in the White House, Trump said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and that the U.S. has the right to block the sale of Iranian oil to other nations.

