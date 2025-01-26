Trump Slaps New Country With ‘Emergency’ Tariffs in Trade War

President Donald Trump lashed out at Colombia on Sunday, announcing the U.S. would impose steep tariffs on the nation for rebuffing his attempt at sending it migrants.

Trump condemned Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a Truth Social post for refusing to allow U.S. planes carrying undocumented migrants to land in the country and labeled him a “socialist.”

In return, Trump said, the U.S. would impose an “emergency” 25-percent tariff on all goods coming into the country from Colombia; a visa revocation and travel ban for Colombian government officials; and enhanced customs inspections on Colombians coming into the U.S., among others. The tariffs will increase to 50 percent in a week, he wrote.

“Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” Trump wrote.

The announcement came after Petro wrote in a series of X posts that he would continue to refuse the planes to land until the U.S. treats the migrants with “dignity and respect.” He would accept migrants, he wrote, who were sent back on commercial airlines.

“A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves,” he wrote.

According to 2022 estimates by the Pew Research Center, about 190,000 undocumented Colombians live in the U.S.

Trump has vowed to pursue an intense crackdown on undocumented migrants in the U.S., signing multiple executive orders to that effect last week. He has sought to send migrants back to any country that would have them—regardless of whether it was their country of origin.

Other countries have also rebuked Trump’s efforts. Mexico rejected a U.S. military plane’s landing attempt on Thursday, according to NBC News, though it did accept multiple government-charted flights. Mexico and the Bahamas have also said they would not accept migrants who did not hail from their respective countries.

El Salvador, however, is reportedly negotiating a deal with the U.S. to accept migrants from anywhere as part of a “Safe Third Country” agreement, according to CBS News.

Trump has vowed to retaliate against countries who did not conform to his immigration plan, regardless of how close of an ally they were to the U.S. Mexico has also been threatened with the 25-percent tariffs.

“These measures are just the beginning,“ Trump wrote. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”